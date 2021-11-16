How to boost your FPS in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is sweaty and requires gamers to participate in fast-paced action. Getting a Victory Royale is quite tough, and gamers need to put their best foot forward to win.

Apart from tactics and skills, technical factors such as FPS play an important role in determining the winner of a Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 match. FPS is the number of frames a gamer experiences in one second. The higher the FPS, the better graphical rendition gamers will have.

Gamers have often complained of low FPS issues in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. This article will reveal a few steps that gamers can follow to receive a significant boost for better gameplay.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: A guide to boost FPS

Adjust video settings

Adjusting video settings is the basic step to boost the FPS. Gamers will be required to visit the Display settings. Under this, gamers will notice three different options.

For Window Mode, gamers should choose the Fullscreen option and select the 1920x1080 resolution. Gamers will be required to set the Frame Rate Limit according to the monitor settings.

Graphics quality settings

Along with video settings, graphics quality settings need to be adjusted as well. There are several options under this option and gamers need to adjust each one of them accordingly.

3D Resolution: 100%

View Distance: Epic

Shadows: Off

Anti-Aliasing: Off

Textures: Low

Effects: Low

Post Processing: Low

Advanced Graphics settings

Once the graphics quality settings have been adjusted, gamers should move on to tweak the Advanced settings in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The recommended settings for each option are given below and gamers are advised to follow them thoroughly.

Vsync: Off

Motion Blur: Off

Show FPS: On

DirectX Version: DirectX 11

Allow Multithreaded Rendering: On

Use GPU Crash Debugging: Off

Turn off Record replays

Recording replays takes up significant hard drive space. Turning the record replays off will leave disk space and boost the performance of the device. Gamers will experience a major boost in FPS by tweaking these settings in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Restrict background applications

Applications running in the background take up RAM and influence the graphic output of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Before entering the game, gamers should always restrict background applications and clear the cache memory to free up RAM usage.

This will help gamers to get a boost in FPS while playing Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi