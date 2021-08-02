Fortnite FPS boost guide: How to reduce lag and increase FPS in Season 7 (2021 Guide)

FPS, which stands for frames-per-second (not first-person shooter), is essential in gaming. This is particularly true for Fortnite as it is a very fast paced game, especially when involved in a battle.

Any amount of lag can be detrimental to a player and the higher the FPS, the better off they will be. Good players can suffer due to lag, so eliminating that is often a top priority, especially in Fortnite.

A lot of consoles don't give players control over that and there's not much to be done if FPS is low or lag is high. PC gamers ultimately have a lot more control over the graphics and other settings like that.

Here's how to reduce lag and increase FPS.

Increasing FPS and reducing lag in Fortnite

There are a few options that can be utilized for PC players to get the most out of their computers and maximize their ability in Fortnite. Great players can only do so much when lag is high, so they often deal with this issue, which helps in performing to the best of their abilities.

One method players can utilize is to verify the game files on their computer.

The first step is to open up the app library, wherever that can be found on a particular computer, and find the Fortnite app. Click on the three dots or open up the "options" and click verify.

The rest will be completed automatically and this should improve all aspects of the game, including FPS and lag issues.

The second way to fix this is to disable background apps. This is true for any game. If something else is running at the same time, it can slow the entire computer down.

This is also true when using a computer for regular internet browsing, as having a game like Fortnite open will make that a frustrating experience. Simply close all other applications before opening Fortnite and the lag issue should see an improvement.

Some computers are made to perform with the best of the best, but others aren't due to being outdated. Fortnite came up with a way for players to fix that performance gap.

Performance mode, or Alpha mode, was added to allow players on "low-end" computers to achieve the same smooth framerate as others. This can be done within Fortnite under the Video menu in Settings.

Another way to fix this issue is to update the GPU or the graphics processing unit. Everything in a computer needs an update from time to time. Keeping it updated will help maintain good graphics and ensure smooth performance.

By updating the GPU, FPS levels can be sustained which helps prevent any lag issues. This is also essential in preventing any graphical problems.

These methods can help to ensure Fortnite gamers get the most out of their computers and don't run into frustrating issues like low FPS or high lag.

