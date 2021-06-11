Fortnite Season 7 Best Settings: Boost your FPS and reduce lagging and input delays

Epic has recently rolled out Fortnite Season 7 with the v17.00 update. The update rolled out the new alien-themed season and introduced several new aspects to the game.

Ever since the update was available for download, loopers have complained about lags and input delays in the game.

In order to play the popular Battle Royale game seamlessly, gamers will need to tweak a few settings here and there. This article will guide gamers on how to boost their FPS and reduce lagging in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Best settings for the alien themed season

The first step to speed up the game will be to clear the cache files that come with the v17.00 update.

Gamers will be required to search for %localappdata% on the search bar in the bottom left corner of the screen. A local app data folder will pop up and gamers should go to the FortniteGame folder.

Gamers will need to rename the FortniteGame folder which will reset the cache files. The graphics settings for Fortnite will also be reset.

Launching Fortnite will pop up a dialog box that asks gamers to apply the best settings for the game. Loopers need to decline this and proceed to adjust the settings as given below.

Adjusting the settings is the real deal to boosting FPS and reduce lagging. Gamers will need to select Fullscreen mode in the Window Mode settings. Playing Fortnite in fullscreen mode runs the game faster than any other mode. For resolution, gamers are advised to select the 1920 x 1080 option.

FPS settings will depend on the monitor being used by loopers. It is advisable to select one FPS range higher than the monitor. For example, gamers with 144hz monitors should cap the FPS at 160 hz.

Gamers are often confused regarding the Rendering mode settings. It depends entirely upon the gamer, as Fortnite runs seamlessly across all settings. If gamers want high end gameplay then it is advisable to select the Performance mode.

The 3D settings should be customized according to the choice of gamers. For the view distance, it is preferable to keep it low or medium. Disabling the Vsync will result in better FPS and better input responses. Therefore, it is advisable for gamers to disable this option.

Another major trick to improve Fortnite gameplay is to turn off the replays and delete everything that is under the replay folder. Closing background applications before launching Fortnite is a small yet effective method to enhance gameplay.

