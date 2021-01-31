Xbox players report lagging and poor performance issues with Fortnite: Everything known so far

Players who usually play Fortnite on Xbox were left very confused a few hours ago when the game began lagging. This happened mostly on Xbox devices, seemingly out of the blue. While Fortnite is prone to minor performance issues, such a major disruption isn't seen much.
Many players from the community expressed their concern on Twitter while looking for answers. Performance issues cause many problems while gaming because they put the player at a disadvantage. Nonetheless, this is a sporadic phenomenon in Fortnite.
Fortnite on Xbox lagging today
Many players like this individual took to Twitter to express their concerns about Fortnite lagging today. From the looks of it, this issue only affected players on Xbox devices. Other platforms were unaffected, and gaming continued without any major performance issues.
The Snake Eyes skin dropped in the game a few hours ago. Many players rushed into the game to try the new skin. However, the lag made it difficult for them to play the game.
Epic Games made a statement on Twitter stating that the issue was resolved after a couple of hours of it being reported.
Users posted clips of how badly the game was lagging earlier today.
However, some users went down the conventional route of uninstalling the game and then reinstalling it, hoping to resolve the issue.
While Epic Games hasn't given any information about why Fortnite was lagging today, they advised players to relaunch the game if the issue persisted.
With that said, players can now hop back into the game and check out the Snake Eyes cosmetic set, which arrived in the game a few hours before Fortnite began lagging today.Published 31 Jan 2021, 14:17 IST