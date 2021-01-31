Xbox players report lagging and poor performance issues with Fortnite: Everything known so far

Players who usually play Fortnite on Xbox were left very confused a few hours ago when the game began lagging. This happened mostly on Xbox devices, seemingly out of the blue. While Fortnite is prone to minor performance issues, such a major disruption isn't seen much.

Many players from the community expressed their concern on Twitter while looking for answers. Performance issues cause many problems while gaming because they put the player at a disadvantage. Nonetheless, this is a sporadic phenomenon in Fortnite.

Fortnite on Xbox lagging today

I don’t why Fortnite is lagging for me — MustardMadness (@MustardMadnesss) January 31, 2021

Many players like this individual took to Twitter to express their concerns about Fortnite lagging today. From the looks of it, this issue only affected players on Xbox devices. Other platforms were unaffected, and gaming continued without any major performance issues.

@Xbox when I play fortnite the game keeps on lagging — S.S.G._.LiLJR (@Official_liljr) January 31, 2021

Hey fortnite I can't play fortnite on xbox one when you added snake eyes. I just started lagging a lot and I know it's a lot of people and not just me — Minefighter4000 (@minefighter4000) January 31, 2021

The Snake Eyes skin dropped in the game a few hours ago. Many players rushed into the game to try the new skin. However, the lag made it difficult for them to play the game.

Epic Games made a statement on Twitter stating that the issue was resolved after a couple of hours of it being reported.

We're aware of an issue that was recently causing performance problems for Xbox One players. This issue has been resolved. Thank you for your reports.



If you're still experiencing performance problems, please try relaunching the game. pic.twitter.com/eFi02Ebq7N — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 31, 2021

Users posted clips of how badly the game was lagging earlier today.

This how bad it was pic.twitter.com/bI3y890Nb9 — im the most undertated meme replier on here (@temporariIys) January 31, 2021

However, some users went down the conventional route of uninstalling the game and then reinstalling it, hoping to resolve the issue.

I ALREADY UNINSTALLED 😂 Now I have to wait ten hours for it to reinstall 😂 😂 😂 — Nite (@Nitewtf) January 31, 2021

While Epic Games hasn't given any information about why Fortnite was lagging today, they advised players to relaunch the game if the issue persisted.

With that said, players can now hop back into the game and check out the Snake Eyes cosmetic set, which arrived in the game a few hours before Fortnite began lagging today.