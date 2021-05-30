Boost your FPS in Fortnite: How to fix low FPS issues on PC

There are specific methods by which Fortnite fans can receive an FPS boost to get the most out of their in-game experience.

Frames Per Second (FPS) is a technical aspect that is fairly important for video games. FPS is the count of frames that the player can see on their screen within one second. Considering the fast-paced action of Fortnite, it is essential that players don't miss out on visibility due to a drop in FPS.

From tweaking in-game visual settings to freeing up their internal storage, there are a few options available for Fortnite players to massively boost their in-game FPS. A boosted FPS not only provides an enhanced in-game experience but can also improve gameplay in specific scenarios due to optimal visibility.

This article features some tips and tricks that will allow players to overcome their low FPS issues in Fortnite on PC.

Boosting FPS in Fortnite

Here are some of the most common tips and tricks that players can implement to boost FPS in Fortnite:

Verifying game files;

Updating GPU drivers;

Disabling Background applications;

Turning on Performance (Alpha) mode; and

Disabling High-Resolution Textures.

Verifying game files

Verifying Fortnite game files (Image via Epic Games)

One of the simplest methods to enhance in-game performance is to verify their Fortnite game files from the Epic Games Launcher. Players will need to head over to their library and click on the three dots next to Fortnite. After this, players will need to click on the "Verify" option to start the process.

Updating GPU drivers

GPU plays an integral role in the in-game visuals that are shown on the player's screen. Players are advised to ensure that their GPU drivers are constantly updated. This will provide enhanced in-game performance and include special optimizations for the game.

Players can update their GPU drivers by simply heading over to the website of their respective GPU manufacturers.

Disabling background applications

Applications running in the background often tend to consume a lot of resources. This can further result in a hindrance to Fortnite's frame rate as well as overall performance. Players are advised to turn off all background applications from the task manager.

Players can launch the task manager by pressing the Ctrl+Shift+Esc key together and then shut down all unrequired applications and processes from the list.

Turning on Performance (Alpha) mode

Performance (Alpha) mode in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Performance (Alpha) mode was introduced by Epic Games, especially for players on low-end PCs. This feature allows players to achieve a "smooth frame rate" even on low scalability settings and less powerful PC components.

To activate this in-game feature, players will need to head over to the "Video" menu under Advanced Graphics in Fortnite and change the Rendering Mode to Performance (Alpha).

Disabling High-Resolution Textures

High-Resolution Texture in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

High-Resolution Textures consume a lot of resources and take up a massive chunk of internal storage. Players will need to head over to their library in the Epic Games Launcher and click on the three dots next to Fortnite and select "Options."

A pop-up box will appear with the "Fortnite Installation Options" label. Players will need to uncheck the "High-Resolution Textures" box to ensure that it frees up over 14 GB of internal storage.

Implementing these tips and tricks will allow players to receive a massive FPS boost in Fortnite for an optimal in-game experience.