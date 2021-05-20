NBA 2K21 free on Epic Games Store: How to download and claim your copy

NBA 2K21 is now available on the Epic Games Store as a part of the #EpicMegaSale 2021. Some versions of the NBA 2K21 game costs between $54.50 - $74.99, but players can bag a bargain by downloading it for free from the Epic Games Store on May 20th, 2021.

The #EpicMEGASale is back for 2021! Deals? We’ve got ‘em. Coupons? All yours. The Vault? Yeah, that’s back too 🔥



What can we say? It’s our favorite time of the year.



Learn more here: https://t.co/nCJETlWpSy pic.twitter.com/06GQX0phrM — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 20, 2021

Epic Games took to Twitter to officially announce the #EpicMegaSale 2021. NBA 2K21 is one of the best games of the year, and fans are quite excited to get it for free. The official blog mentions that The Vault will bring some unique games which players can download for free from the Epic Games Store.

How to download NBA 2K21 from Epic Games Store for free?

This article will help players with a step-by-step method to download NBA 2K21 from the Epic Games Store.

First and foremost, players need to register or an Epic Games account and log in with it on the Epic Games Store.

Enable 2FA Authentication on Epic Games account

Once they have logged in to their Epic Games account, players will need to select "Password and Security" from the options that appear on the left-hand side of the screen.

The 2FA authentication process helps players stay away from fraud, and it is highly recommended that they complete this before downloading NBA 2K21 from the Epic Games Store.

NBA 2K21 is now free for a week [claim it and keep it forever!] pic.twitter.com/UCXnaK6c5k — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 20, 2021

Download the Epic Games launcher

To download NBA 2K21, players need to download the Epic Games launcher. Once the log-in procedure is complete, they can search for the game or check the News Section in the launcher.

NBA 2K21 will be available for download once players have completed all the necessary procedures.

Official NBA 2K21 System requirements

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-2100 @ 3.10 GHz / AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better

Intel® Core™ i3-2100 @ 3.10 GHz / AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 450 1GB / ATI® Radeon™ HD 7770 1GB or better

NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 450 1GB / ATI® Radeon™ HD 7770 1GB or better DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 80 GB available space

80 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 9.0x compatible

DirectX 9.0x compatible Dual-analog gamepad: Recommended

Recommended:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4430 @ 3 GHz / AMD FX-8370 @ 3.4 GHz or better

Intel® Core™ i5-4430 @ 3 GHz / AMD FX-8370 @ 3.4 GHz or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 770 2GB / ATI® Radeon™ R9 270 2GB or better

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 770 2GB / ATI® Radeon™ R9 270 2GB or better DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 80 GB available space

80 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card Dual-analog gamepad: Recommended

If you’ve pre-purchased any coupon-eligible titles that launch during the #EpicMEGASale (May 20 - June 17, 2021), don’t stress! We've got you.



You’ll receive a partial refund to your account for our $10 Epic Coupons (or local equivalent).



Learn more: https://t.co/TVF9IporHr pic.twitter.com/cUAJCoaFFD — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 20, 2021

NBA 2K21 is available for free download till May 27th, 11 AM EST. Fans can expect more free games to come their way, as Epic Games mentioned that The Vault will reveal a free game every Thursday.