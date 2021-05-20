NBA 2K21 free on Epic Games Store: How to download and claim your copy

NBA 2K21 is now available on the Epic Games Store as a part of the #EpicMegaSale 2021. Some versions of the NBA 2K21 game costs between $54.50 - $74.99, but players can bag a bargain by downloading it for free from the Epic Games Store on May 20th, 2021.
Epic Games took to Twitter to officially announce the #EpicMegaSale 2021. NBA 2K21 is one of the best games of the year, and fans are quite excited to get it for free. The official blog mentions that The Vault will bring some unique games which players can download for free from the Epic Games Store.
How to download NBA 2K21 from Epic Games Store for free?
This article will help players with a step-by-step method to download NBA 2K21 from the Epic Games Store.
First and foremost, players need to register or an Epic Games account and log in with it on the Epic Games Store.
Enable 2FA Authentication on Epic Games account
Once they have logged in to their Epic Games account, players will need to select "Password and Security" from the options that appear on the left-hand side of the screen.
The 2FA authentication process helps players stay away from fraud, and it is highly recommended that they complete this before downloading NBA 2K21 from the Epic Games Store.
Download the Epic Games launcher
To download NBA 2K21, players need to download the Epic Games launcher. Once the log-in procedure is complete, they can search for the game or check the News Section in the launcher.
NBA 2K21 will be available for download once players have completed all the necessary procedures.
Official NBA 2K21 System requirements
Minimum:
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-2100 @ 3.10 GHz / AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 450 1GB / ATI® Radeon™ HD 7770 1GB or better
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX 9.0x compatible
- Dual-analog gamepad: Recommended
Recommended:
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4430 @ 3 GHz / AMD FX-8370 @ 3.4 GHz or better
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 770 2GB / ATI® Radeon™ R9 270 2GB or better
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card
- Dual-analog gamepad: Recommended
NBA 2K21 is available for free download till May 27th, 11 AM EST. Fans can expect more free games to come their way, as Epic Games mentioned that The Vault will reveal a free game every Thursday.