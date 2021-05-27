Among Us free on Epic Games Store: How to download and claim your copy

Epic Games is a gift that keeps on giving. First, NBA 2K21 was made free for all players to download and enjoy, and now the latest game up for grabs for free is Among Us. Usually priced at $4.99, players can now grab a copy of the game for free until June 3rd and own it permanently. DLCs are not included.

🥳🥳🥳🥳 LET'S GOOOOOO — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) May 27, 2021

Epic Games took to Twitter a while back to officially announce the latest freebie from the vault this week, which was Among Us. The much-loved multiplayer social deduction game has been un-vaulted and is up for grabs until June 3rd.

Among Us has been one of the most played games of 2020. Many popular streamers such as Disguised Toast aka Jeremy Wang, Corpse Husband, Imane "Pokimane" Anys, and even the United States Representative, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, frequently plays the game on live stream owing to its popularity.

How to download Among Us from Epic Games Store for free?

This article will help players with a step-by-step guide detailing how to download Among us for free from the Epic Games Store.

Step 1 - Players will need to register with an Epic Games account.

Step 2 - The Epic Games launcher/platform has to be downloaded from the website.

Step 3 - It is highly recommended that players should consider enabling 2FA authentication. This can be by visiting the "Password and Security" options on the Epic Launcher.

Step 4 - After opening the Epic Launcher, on the right-hand side "FREE GAME" will appear in the column.

Step 5 - After clicking it, players need to accept the terms and conditions before downloading.

Step 6 - Once the download completes, the game will be saved in the game library permanently, ready to be played.

Official Among Us System requirements

Among Us being the easy-going game that it is, the system requirements to run it are quite basic and the game will run on literally any PC. However, given below are the official requirements for the game:

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1+

Processor: SSE2 instruction set support

Memory: 1 GB RAM

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 250 MB available space

Recommended Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3-2120.

RAM: 2 GB.

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 610.

Disk space: 1 GB.

Operating System: Windows 10.

