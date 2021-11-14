Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 XP Farm: New method gives up to 500,000 XP every hour, here is how

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is undoubtedly the easiest season ever for farming XP. The new Quests and Punchcards system has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for players.

Moreover, Fortnite players leave no opportunity to discover methods or glitches that grant a boosted amount of XP. One such XP farming method gives 500,000 XP in an hour, and here's how to perform it.

How to get 500,000 XP every hour in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

It is recommended that players attempt this farming method in Squads because it grants the maximum amount of XP.

To begin with this XP method, the entire squad has to land near the Baba Yaga NPC on the map. She can be found in a hut near the former IO base located in the island's southwest corner. The nearest POI is Sludgy Swamp.

Every squad member has to get Baba Yaga's quests. The first quest in her questline requires players to mark a Medkit, a Bandage, and a Small shield potion.

The best place to find these items is an IO chest located under the stairs of the nearby IO base.

The second quest in Baba Yaga's questline requires players to use a vending machine. Before completing this quest, they should use the launchpad near Baba Yaga to reach a fishing spot and catch either a flopper or a slurp fish.

After getting any of the desired fish, the squad members must use the boat in the fishing spot and reach the gas station with a vending machine. They can buy the cheapest items available to complete the quest.

The final task is to get inside the station, search the fruit box, and eat all the consumable items. Players can then leave the game and repeat the procedure as many times as they want.

Fortnite YouTuber Zalltroe showcased the XP method in a recent video:

Why should players farm XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 in Squads?

Even though the XP farming method mentioned above can be attempted in Solos, completing it in Squads is highly recommended.

As per YouTuber Zalltroe, the amount of XP players get after doing the method for an hour is based on their team capacity:

Solos - 129,600 XP

- 129,600 XP Duos - 259,200 XP

- 259,200 XP Trios - 388,800 XP

- 388,800 XP Squads- 518,400 XP

All in all, it is self-evident that the XP grind in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is as convenient as it gets. Players who started playing late can also complete their Battle Pass with ease and unlock a wide range of skins, such as Carnage and the Cube Queen.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar