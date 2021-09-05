SypherPK Fortnite Settings (2021): Keybinds, graphics settings, PC setup, and more

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan is one of the most prominent Fortnite streamers, even in 2021. He started his Fortnite streaming journey back in 2015 when he used to participate in competitive Esports. He recently retired from his professional eSports career and focuses mainly on content creation.

The American streamer is most popular for his "How to Win" series for Fortnite on his YouTube channel, SypherPK. He currently boasts 5.37 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

SypherPK's unmatched skills in Fortnite have naturally gotten his fans extremely curious about the setup and in-game settings that the popular streamer uses.

This article delves deep into SypherPK's settings for Fortnite, along with details about his PC setup.

Detailed list of SypherPK's Fortnite settings and keybinds in 2021

Video Settings

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920×1080 16:9

1920×1080 16:9 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Brightness: 50%

50% User Interface Contrast: 1x

1x Color Blind Mode: Off

Off Color Blind Strength: 0

0 3D Resolution: 100%

100% View Distance: Epic

Epic Shadows: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Textures: Low

Low Effects: Low

Low Post Processing: Low

Low Vsync: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Show FPS: On

On Multithreaded Rendering: On

On HUD Scale: 100%

Game Settings

Mouse Sensitivity X: 10%

10% Mouse Sensitivity Y: 10%

10% Targeting Sensitivity: 50%

50% Scope Sensitivity: 50%

50% Mouse DPI: 400

400 Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

SypherPK's Fortnite keybinds

Use: V

V Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Reload: Mouse Wheel Button

Mouse Wheel Button Crouch: Left Ctrl

Left Ctrl Sprint: Default

Default Rotate: Mouse Wheel Button:

Mouse Wheel Button: Harvesting Tool: Tab

Tab Weapon Slot 1: E

E Weapon Slot 2: R

R Weapon Slot 3: C

C Weapon Slot 4: X

X Weapon Slot 5: Z

Z Building Slot 1 (Wall): Q

Q Building Slot 2 (Floor): Mouse Button 4

Mouse Button 4 Building Slot 3 (Stairs): Mouse Button 5

Mouse Button 5 Building Slot 4 (Roof): Left Shift

Left Shift Trap Slot: T

T Edit on Release: Off

Off Building Edit: F / Mouse Wheel Up

F / Mouse Wheel Up Reset Edit: Right Click / Mouse Wheel Up

Right Click / Mouse Wheel Up Inventory: 3

3 Map: M

M Repair: Caps Lock

Caps Lock Emote: B

SypherPK's PC setup

Since SypherPK mostly focuses on content creation, his PC setup is divided into a gaming setup and a streaming setup.

Streaming PC

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1700X

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X GPU: Gigabyte Radeon RX 480 G1 Gaming

Gigabyte Radeon RX 480 G1 Gaming Mainboard: Asrock X370 Killer SLI

Asrock X370 Killer SLI Memory: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB

Gaming PC

CPU: Intel Core I9-9900K

Intel Core I9-9900K GPU: EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 TI

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 TI Mainboard: MSI MEG Z390 ACE

MSI MEG Z390 ACE Memory: G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 16GB

G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 16GB Case: LIAN LI PC-O11 Dynamic Razer Edition

LIAN LI PC-O11 Dynamic Razer Edition Liquid Cooling: Corsair H100i RGB PLATINUM AIO

Corsair H100i RGB PLATINUM AIO HDD: WD Blue 1TB

WD Blue 1TB SSD: WD_Black SN750 1TB

WD_Black SN750 1TB POWER SUPPLY: EVGA Supernova 850 T2, 80+ Titanium 850W

EVGA Supernova 850 T2, 80+ Titanium 850W FANS: Corsair LL Series LL120 RGB 120mm

Gear

Monitor: Alienware AW2518H

Alienware AW2518H Mouse: Razer Viper Ultimate

Razer Viper Ultimate Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK XXL

SteelSeries QcK XXL Keyboard: Ducky One 2 Mini – RGB

Ducky One 2 Mini – RGB Headset: Sennheiser HD 700

Sennheiser HD 700 Microphone: Shure SM7B

Shure SM7B ARM: Rode PSA1

Rode PSA1 Mixer: Behringer Xenyx X1204USB

Behringer Xenyx X1204USB Webcam: Sony Alpha a6300

Sony Alpha a6300 Chair: DXRacer Formula Series

For a streamer as successful as SypherPK, it is only obvious that the equipment he uses is among the best. However, these settings and setups add to his immense skill set when playing Fortnite.

Edited by Srijan Sen