SypherPK Fortnite Settings (2021): Keybinds, graphics settings, PC setup, and more

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan is one of the most prominent Fortnite streamers, even in 2021. He started his Fortnite streaming journey back in 2015 when he used to participate in competitive Esports. He recently retired from his professional eSports career and focuses mainly on content creation.
The American streamer is most popular for his "How to Win" series for Fortnite on his YouTube channel, SypherPK. He currently boasts 5.37 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
SypherPK's unmatched skills in Fortnite have naturally gotten his fans extremely curious about the setup and in-game settings that the popular streamer uses.
This article delves deep into SypherPK's settings for Fortnite, along with details about his PC setup.
Detailed list of SypherPK's Fortnite settings and keybinds in 2021
Video Settings
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080 16:9
- Frame rate limit: 240 FPS
- Brightness: 50%
- User Interface Contrast: 1x
- Color Blind Mode: Off
- Color Blind Strength: 0
- 3D Resolution: 100%
- View Distance: Epic
- Shadows: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Off
- Textures: Low
- Effects: Low
- Post Processing: Low
- Vsync: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Show FPS: On
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- HUD Scale: 100%
Game Settings
- Mouse Sensitivity X: 10%
- Mouse Sensitivity Y: 10%
- Targeting Sensitivity: 50%
- Scope Sensitivity: 50%
- Mouse DPI: 400
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
SypherPK's Fortnite keybinds
- Use: V
- Jump: Space Bar
- Reload: Mouse Wheel Button
- Crouch: Left Ctrl
- Sprint: Default
- Rotate: Mouse Wheel Button:
- Harvesting Tool: Tab
- Weapon Slot 1: E
- Weapon Slot 2: R
- Weapon Slot 3: C
- Weapon Slot 4: X
- Weapon Slot 5: Z
- Building Slot 1 (Wall): Q
- Building Slot 2 (Floor): Mouse Button 4
- Building Slot 3 (Stairs): Mouse Button 5
- Building Slot 4 (Roof): Left Shift
- Trap Slot: T
- Edit on Release: Off
- Building Edit: F / Mouse Wheel Up
- Reset Edit: Right Click / Mouse Wheel Up
- Inventory: 3
- Map: M
- Repair: Caps Lock
- Emote: B
SypherPK's PC setup
Since SypherPK mostly focuses on content creation, his PC setup is divided into a gaming setup and a streaming setup.
Streaming PC
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1700X
- GPU: Gigabyte Radeon RX 480 G1 Gaming
- Mainboard: Asrock X370 Killer SLI
- Memory: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB
Gaming PC
- CPU: Intel Core I9-9900K
- GPU: EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 TI
- Mainboard: MSI MEG Z390 ACE
- Memory: G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 16GB
- Case: LIAN LI PC-O11 Dynamic Razer Edition
- Liquid Cooling: Corsair H100i RGB PLATINUM AIO
- HDD: WD Blue 1TB
- SSD: WD_Black SN750 1TB
- POWER SUPPLY: EVGA Supernova 850 T2, 80+ Titanium 850W
- FANS: Corsair LL Series LL120 RGB 120mm
Gear
- Monitor: Alienware AW2518H
- Mouse: Razer Viper Ultimate
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK XXL
- Keyboard: Ducky One 2 Mini – RGB
- Headset: Sennheiser HD 700
- Microphone: Shure SM7B
- ARM: Rode PSA1
- Mixer: Behringer Xenyx X1204USB
- Webcam: Sony Alpha a6300
- Chair: DXRacer Formula Series
For a streamer as successful as SypherPK, it is only obvious that the equipment he uses is among the best. However, these settings and setups add to his immense skill set when playing Fortnite.