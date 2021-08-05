Fortnite star SypherPK hints at moving to another Battle Royale game and divides Twitter

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan is one of the leading Fortnite streamers on Twitch and YouTube. He is well known for his educational Fortnite videos, known as the How to Win series. Most of his ever-growing fanbase comes from his Fortnite fame. In some ways, it can be said that Fortnite created SypherPK.
However, the streamer recently suggested that he is considering moving to a different Battle Royale title in Apex Legends.
The tweet brought about a huge stir within his fanbase, where some of them supported his decision while others suggested that he was betraying the title that catapulted him to fame.
SypherPK's suggestion creates a buzz within the community
He announced on Twitter that he would try Apex Legends. Soon enough, Twitter went berserk in the comments section of the tweet.
Some fans shared their experience playing Apex Legends, so their favorite streamer could get a better idea of what he was looking to sign up for.
Dr Lupo was also seen in the comments section, questioning why SypherPK was quitting Fortnite.
However, Sypher had a befitting reply to this comment.
Quite a few fans could be seen dissing Apex Legends in the comments section as well, who could not wrap their heads around the fact that someone might want to switch from Fortnite to Apex Legends.
With the overwhelming response, both for and against his decision, SypherPK felt the need to clarify that he did not intend to quit Fortnite altogether. He wanted to try out other titles. SypherPK is well known for trying out various Battle Royale titles over the years, so Apex Legends might be one such title that he wants to try out.
Several fans were sure that he would not quit Fortnite since he might be getting a much-deserved skin in the game soon.
Well, there's no denying that it would be fun to see SypherPK slaying it in yet another title in Apex Legends. However, it would mean that he will devote less time to Fortnite.