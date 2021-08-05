Fortnite star SypherPK hints at moving to another Battle Royale game and divides Twitter

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan is one of the leading Fortnite streamers on Twitch and YouTube. He is well known for his educational Fortnite videos, known as the How to Win series. Most of his ever-growing fanbase comes from his Fortnite fame. In some ways, it can be said that Fortnite created SypherPK.

However, the streamer recently suggested that he is considering moving to a different Battle Royale title in Apex Legends.

So is Apex Legends the move right now? — SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 5, 2021

The tweet brought about a huge stir within his fanbase, where some of them supported his decision while others suggested that he was betraying the title that catapulted him to fame.

SypherPK's suggestion creates a buzz within the community

He announced on Twitter that he would try Apex Legends. Soon enough, Twitter went berserk in the comments section of the tweet.

Some fans shared their experience playing Apex Legends, so their favorite streamer could get a better idea of what he was looking to sign up for.

It's THE move. Better then Warzone and competes well with Fortnite. The movement, gunplay, skill gap, TTK, maps, mechanics, are the best by a long shot. Literally no other BR conoades right now. And there is still much more potential to be had. Apex esports will rise again! — 《oKz》RuudriickReborn (@RuudriickReborn) August 5, 2021

Honestly when I started playing Apex, it was hella fun, and I thought it was the best BR, even though I do have fun with Warzone, fortnite lowkey been underwhelming for me but that's prob just me. Apex is still fun when you get those dope games, always something to push for too. — Isaac#HIVESZN (@Isaac44872624) August 5, 2021

the arena is fun — Fresh (@mrfreshasian) August 5, 2021

YES TRUST ME — MindOfMarauder (@MindOfMarauder) August 5, 2021

Dr Lupo was also seen in the comments section, questioning why SypherPK was quitting Fortnite.

Quitting fornite? That game made you, shame bro — DrLupo (@DrLupo) August 5, 2021

However, Sypher had a befitting reply to this comment.

You quit destiny bro 🤔 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 5, 2021

Quite a few fans could be seen dissing Apex Legends in the comments section as well, who could not wrap their heads around the fact that someone might want to switch from Fortnite to Apex Legends.

Apex is kinda trash — Kane (@KaneTrash) August 5, 2021

No… idk why everyone thinks it is. It sucks — Woodlin (@BigDogWoodlin) August 5, 2021

Nah play Fortnite and splitgate — Sunset 27 (@sunset27_) August 5, 2021

Too many sweats — Alex L💔²⁰⁰¹ (@_ajlores__) August 5, 2021

With the overwhelming response, both for and against his decision, SypherPK felt the need to clarify that he did not intend to quit Fortnite altogether. He wanted to try out other titles. SypherPK is well known for trying out various Battle Royale titles over the years, so Apex Legends might be one such title that he wants to try out.

Not quitting Fortnite y’all I can play multiple games you know 🤪 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 5, 2021

Several fans were sure that he would not quit Fortnite since he might be getting a much-deserved skin in the game soon.

Yes we know u wont quit

When ur skin is actually in works rn 😳👀 — Shrey シュリー 🍁 (@GamerboyShrey) August 5, 2021

Well, there's no denying that it would be fun to see SypherPK slaying it in yet another title in Apex Legends. However, it would mean that he will devote less time to Fortnite.

Edited by Srijan Sen