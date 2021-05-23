"Kinda dies out pretty fast": SypherPK unimpressed with Fortnite

Ali “SypherPK” Hassan is undoubtedly one of the most consistent Fortnite streamers on the internet right now. He has played an instrumental role in helping the 100-man Battle Royale sustain its player base. This has resulted in a symbiotic relationship between the two, with SypherPK becoming one of the most popular streamers

Epic Games, over the last couple of years, has managed to keep Fortnite, as a 'brand,' alive with interesting collaborations and crossovers. Sadly, it struggles as an eSports title and even mouth-watering associations haven't fixed the competitive issues of the title, especially in public Solo matches.

SypherPK just recently joined the FNCS champion Bugha for a game of Fortnite, and the two streamers went on to discuss their views regarding the game.

The discussion spiraled into a comparison between the two BR goliaths: Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Despite spending a lot of time streaming the Epic Games' BR, SypherPK revealed that he enjoys a round of Warzone more than Fortnite.

“When I go play Warzone it’s like non-stop action, even in pubs. And when you win, it kinda feels good, like it’s like a grind.”

He further added that the Arena Mode in Fortnite "kinda dies out pretty fast too."

Several streamers, including SypherPK, have suggested that Fortnite has become monotonous and repetitive even after the inclusion of NPCs which give the BR a complex character.

This makes it difficult for the players to enjoy the gameplay and makes it difficult for the streamers to create content.

Even though the devs have been trying to tweak certain aspects of the game to make it more enjoyable, players can only hope that the culmination of Season 6 will bring more noticeable changes.

SypherPK to get his own skin in Fortnite?

For months, fans have been waiting for the American streamer to get his own skin in the game. Streamers like Ninja, Lachlan and more recently, LazarBeam have been awarded with their skins thanks to the Fortnite Icon Series.

Epic Games announced the Icon Series to reward streamers who have played a massive role in helping the title reach the apex that it has.

SypherPK is considered to be one of the most consistent Fortnite streamers and the fact that he doesn't have his own in-game skin has kept his honest patrons on edge.

There have been numerous occasions where the community has come close to an update, but the devs have been successful in keeping everything under wraps.

