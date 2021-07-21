"Bro you're so hot when you do that": Ninja applauds SypherPK for his Fortnite skills and also reveals the most "OP" weapon in Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the most formidable Fortnite duos, Tyler Ninja Blevins and Ali SypherPK Hassan, got together a few days ago to cause havoc.

Interestingly, they were also joined by the popular Vtuber CodeMiko, who, even though she struggled to spot enemies and get kills, ended up bagging a Victory Royale.

Be that as it may, Ninja revealed the weapon he thinks is "OP" in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7. He slated the Rail gun as the most insane and powerful weapon in the game.

Rail guns are essentially rifles, which fire one powerful shot at a time and are great for dealing damage to enemies hiding behind walls.

It was introduced in Chapter 2, Season 7 of Fortnite via v17.00 and came in Rare, Epic, and Legendary rarities. This needs to be charged before players can use it. It fires a high damage beam when it's charged, and both Ninja and SypherPK gave a tutorial on how to use it during their recent game.

Ninja states how Rail gun is the most OP weapon in the game (Image via Epic Games)

However, Ninja's relationship with SypherPK was the highlight of the stream. The two Fortnite streamers were having the time of their lives and, from the looks of it, understand each other's playing style.

SypherPK has been one of the most consistent Fortnite streamers and was visible as he single-handedly went into action, with Ninja looking out for him.

This is what Ninja had to say about SypherPK:

"Oh dude Sypher why do you always gotta run towards danger? Bro you're so hot when you do that. Look at you dude. You're so fearless."

"I think Ninja might have a thing for you, Sypher," said CodeMiko, as she felt like a third wheel with the duo swiftly taking out every enemy on Fortnite Island.

Ninja returns with his Fortnite content

Over the last few months, Ninja has added several titles to his arsenal, including Call of Duty: Warzone and Valorant.

Naturally, his honest patrons felt like his focus had shifted away from Fortnite. But from the looks of it, the Fortnite sensation might be making a historic comeback.

A quick look at his channel reveals that his Fortnite videos are more appreciated than any other.

Most of his Fortnite videos are averaging over 300K views in just a few days of their release, with his 'My Return to Fortnite' video bagging over 2.6 million views already.

Earlier, Ninja had plans to play Valorant on a more competitive level. However, he dropped those plans to focus more attention on his family and to spend more time delivering unexampled content for his fans.

