Ninja could be making a subtle Fortnite comeback, and it's helping his YouTube channel thrive

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has often been hailed as an inspiration in the streaming and gaming industry. Most of his achievements came around the time he peaked while playing and streaming Fortnite. Unfortunately, ever since he stopped, it can't be argued that his viewership has dropped.

That being a thing of the past, we can confidently predict that Ninja might just be on the rise again. With Epic Games soon to introduce Unreal modding to Fortnite, many players and popular streamers have claimed that Fortnite is going to make a comeback, bigger than ever. And with Fortnite's comeback, Ninja can prove his critics wrong too.

Previously, FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink said that Ninja is past his prime, but the stats from Ninja's recent Twitch streams and YouTube videos tell a completely different story.

Fans are loving Ninja as he begins making Fortnite content again

A quick look at Ninja's YouTube channel makes it clear that his Fortnite videos are receiving much more love than his Warzone or League of Legends content. In fact, his 'My Return to Fortnite' video has amassed over 2.6 million views within two months of its release. Additionally, his other Fortnite videos are already averaging 300K views within a few days of their release.

Ninja is still not streaming Fortnite full-time. He has his former Battle Royale love in the rotation amongst other games that he plays while streaming. However, as Fortnite continues to make a steady comeback to the fore, Ninja can also subtly make the switch to streaming Fortnite full-time once again.

Ninja previously had plans to play Riot's FPS game, Valorant, in a competitive environment. However, he decided to drop the idea in order to make more time for his family and focus on delivering better content to fans. Also, Fortnite is a game that Ninja knows in and out. With the upcoming modding tools at his disposal, he can certainly bring a variety of never-seen-before content to his fans and go back to averaging millions of views on his Fortnite videos.

