"Fortnite is about to make a huge swing": SypherPK explains why Fortnite will blow up like Minecraft 

The gaming and streaming industry saw a revolution when Epic Games introduced Fortnite to the world. The Battle Royale game smashed all gaming records, both in terms of hours played and also the number of views on videos and streams. Unfortunately, the fall of Fortnite was equally as fast as its rise.

In the last few months, Fortnite has taken a massive hit in both terms of the number of content creators playing the game and the number of fans watching it. While Epic Games continues to bring star-studded collaborations and millions of players still love to play the game, it's not nearly as popular as it once was.

Luckily, SypherPK believes that the game is going to make a comeback in the near future and might end up being more popular than it ever was. In a recent video, Sypher explained why he thinks Fortnite is going to replicate the recent success of Minecraft, which ammased billions of views in just a few months after being dormant for a while.

"Fortnite is about to make a huge swing in the upwards momentum when they implement modding. The gates are gonna open up for just endless possibilities, and whatever you desire could be possible and created in the game."

TSM Myth's tweet gives SypherPK hope that Fortnite will make a return to popularity

Spyher's video was motivated by a tweet from one of his former Fortnite colleagues, TSM Myth. For the uninitiated, Myth was one of the most popular Fortnite creators back in the day when the game was popular, but he too bowed out citing the game had become boring.

According to a recent tweet from Myth, Fortnite will soon make a comeback and find itself in the spotlight. He believes the reason for this is the custom modding that Epic Games will add to the Unreal Engine, giving fans more control over how the game pans out.

Fortnite supposedly releasing unreal engine modding will take fortnite to the fucking moon and I'm calling it right now. — Myth (@TSM_Myth) July 13, 2021

Myth is certainly someone who knows what he's talking about and Sypher agrees with his opinion as well. He feels that the community has everything it takes to make Fortnite interesting again. With the ability to create maps and features that will ensure the game remains dynamic, more players are likely to join.

