When do supply drops spawn in Fortnite? Spawn locations and other details

Loot in Fortnite comes through in many ways. Ranging from chests and llamas to ammo boxes and random spawns, players can find weapons, items, ammo, and other important loot almost anywhere in the game.

Unfortunately, not all loot is good loot. While gray weapons might be useful to defend players right after they drop into the Fortnite Island, they are pretty much useless later in the game. Naturally, players would want higher tiers of weapons as the game progresses, so that they can easily dominate their opponents.

One sure-shot way to get rare loot in Fortnite is through a supply drop. These drops randomly arrive in the active circle and guarantee rare weapons and useful items that are essential for a player's victory.

Supply drops in Fortnite: Where and how to find them?

Supply Drops in Fortnite yield better loot than regular chests, always granting an Epic or Legendary item. Players are always in the hunt for these drops to improve their loadouts or get some much-needed healables.

While Supply Drops in Fortnite spawn randomly in the active circle, there are a few ways to identify the drop.

Before dropping, a blue flare appears on the map that players can see from quite a distance. This is pretty much the only way to ascertain where the supply drop will fall, after players hear the horn, followed by an airplane noise.

The Supply Drop in Fortnite arrives in a blue crate attached to a big yellow weather balloon. If players are close to where the drop is arriving, they will be able to see it dropping from the sky.

The supply drops are extremely slow while dropping and might take a few seconds before they hit the ground. With them being pretty much a high-interest item, many players would want to get a drop, making the wait a make-or-break situation for teams.

Fortunately, players can shoot at the weather balloon, forcing it to burst, which makes the drop hit the ground instantly. Players can then build around the drop to save themselves from enemies as they gather the exotic Fortnite loot.

