Every IO and Alien Weapon in Fortnite Season 7: Full list, spawn locations, and other details

The Invasion, Chapter 2, Season 7 of Fortnite, introduced various new weapons to replace the primal weapons from the previous season. These come in various categories depending on the storyline of the current season.

The fight between aliens and the IO intensifies as the season progresses. Both sides have powerful weapons on their side to help them win the epic Fortnite battle. Naturally, this means a variety of powerful weapons are at the players' disposal to help them win their Battle Royale games.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 offers one alien weapon and three IO weapons to players, and these have slowly grown to be one of the most-used weapons in the ongoing season.

IO and Alien weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Alien Weapons: Guide and Spawns

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has one alien weapon brought by the alien soldier Kymera. Kymera Ray Gun is an interesting weapon that uses energy ammo and has unlimited ammo. It also has low damage, ranging from 9-12 per hit, to balance the weapon. However, there is a cooldown period so that players don't take unnecessary advantage of the Ray Gun.

Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun in Fortnite (Image via Dr Al)

While players can find the Ray Gun in Fortnite chests and other loots, it also has a Mythic version called the Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun. Players can get the mythic version of the weapon by defeating Zyg, the boss, in an unnamed location between Slurpy Swamp and Misty Meadow.

Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

IO weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Pulse Rifle: The Pulse Rifle is a precision AR used by the IO. It is similar to the Stark Industries rifle that appeared in one of the previous Fortnite seasons. The gun offers a fast rate of fire when players fire it from the hip with reduced accuracy. On the other hand, it becomes far more accurate when players aim down the sight. However, it has a slow rate of fire.

Fortnite Pulse Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

There is also a Mythic version of the Pulse Rifle offered by the Dr. Slone boss in the IO bunker.

While the normal version of the weapon can be gained from Fortnite loot, the Mythic version is only available by defeating the boss.

Dr. Slone's Mythic Pulse Rifle spawn in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

Recon Scanner: One of the most interesting weapons to have ever arrived in Fortnite is the Recon Scanner. While it doesn't deal any damage, the IO equipment is still a must-have weapon that gives players an advantage over their enemies.

Fortnite Recon Scanner (Image via Epic Games)

The Recon Scanner fires a recon dart that reveals enemy locations in its radius. It also reveals any chests or other loot in the radius.

Fortnite Rail Gun (Image via Epic Games)

Rail Gun: The Rail Gun might arguably be the most powerful weapon in Fortnite right now. The IO weapon is a marksman rifle. It charges up in a few seconds and then fires a powerful shot that can even destroy structures in a single shot. In fact, the Fortnite weapon can deal damage to players even if they are hiding behind buildings. This, too, is available in chests or other loot.

