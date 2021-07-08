Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts location: All 5 artifacts and where to find them

Fortnite Week 5 alien artifacts will go live by 10 AM ET on July 8th.

This week, there are five alien artifacts for players to collect. These artifacts can be used to unlock Kymera cosmetics.

Four out of five of these alien artifacts are located in major POIs, and only one is hidden in an off-beat location.

Nonetheless, players do not need to waste time looking for them, as this article aims to provide the exact locations of all Fortnite Week 5 alien artifacts.

Fortnite Season 7: All alien artifact Week 5 locations

1) Misty Meadows

Land on top and work downward (Image via OnlyWinsFortnite/YouTube)

The alien artifact located here will be one of the easiest to find this week. Players simply have to land on the clock tower and break the roof to collect it.

However, players should avoid landing next to the tower and going up the stairs, as other players are bound to be lurking around. Getting eliminated before collecting the artifacts won't be fun.

2) North of FN Radio

Cliff-side adventure (Image via Fortnite. GG)

Another alien artifact is nestled away safely next to a cliff. Players can either follow the beachhead east of Graggy Cliffs to find it. Alternatively, they can land on the spot using FN radio as a landmark.

3) Believer Beach

Party's over folks (Image via OnlyWinsFortnite/YouTube)

The party at Believer Beach may be over, but the fun never ends in Fortnite. The developers have decided to be cheeky by hiding an alien artifact inside a house next to the beach.

While there are many houses at this location, players need to look for a house with a little green alien painted on the side of the wall. Players will find the alien artifact in the attic of this house.

4) Retail row

All aboard the Fortnite bus (Image via Fortnite. GG)

Due to the Fortnite bus service being down, the developers decided to hide an alien artifact just behind the bus depot in Retail Row.

Players shouldn't have a hard time finding it, as it's located behind a fence directly opposite the giant water tower.

5) Pleasant Park

This location is pleasant indeed (Image via OnlyWinsFortnite/YouTube)

Players can land at Pleasant Park and approach the middle of the location. Underneath the giant wooden structure, they will find an alien artifact suspended in mid-air.

Players will need to build a ramp to reach it. They should be careful, though, as other players will be lurking about, and the wooden structure offers little to no cover.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

