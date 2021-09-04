Who is the most popular Fortnite YouTuber in 2021: Ranking the 5 most renowned Fortnite creators

One of the biggest reasons Fortnite is still going strong is the set of popular content creators actively playing the game. The likes of SypherPK and Lachlan have actively entertained fans for as long as one can remember, and their streams and videos have kept fans attracted for a long time.

Many popular Fortnite content creators such as Ninja, DrLupo, and CouRageJD have quit playing the Battle Royale title in the last year. However, there are still certain YouTubers who are raking in millions of views and are currently the best Fortnite content creators out there.

Ever since some of the best Fortnite streamers quit playing the game, several new ones have climbed up the ladder. The most renowned Fortnite YouTuber in 2021 has close to 15 million subscribers, with others far behind him.

Most renowned Fortnite YouTubers

5) Reisshub

A Scottish YouTuber, Reisshub is a Caster & Analyst for Fortnite and actively features in major tournaments. He currently has around 58K subscribers on YouTube and might not be as big as the other YouTubers on this list. However, his frequent uploads analyzing competitive gameplays makes him really popular among players trying to learn the game better.

4) HJDoogan

HJDoogan has close to 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube, and he is still one of the few Fortnite YouTubers who actively uploads content. The English YouTuber mainly uploads gameplay and collaboration videos with a bit of a humorous twist which is one of the main reasons behind his popularity.

3) x2Twins

x2Twins isn't one but two popular YouTubers who not only qualified for the Fortnite World Cup but are also FNCS Solo and Squads champions. The competitive nature of their gameplay is what attracts thousands of viewers to their videos, and the twin duo has amassed 2.5 million subscribers in doing so.

2) SypherPK

Many fans think that American streamer, SypherPK is the most popular Fortnite creator out there. Unfortunately, he only features second on this list. With 5.36 million subscribers, Sypher is the second most popular Fortnite YouTuber in 2021. His update videos, reactions, and gameplays are the reason millions of fans tune in to his channel.

1) Lachlan

The Australian YouTuber takes the crown for being the most popular Fortnite YouTuber in 2021. Lachlan has a staggering 14.7 million subscribers on YouTube and also has an Icon Series skin in the game. He loves to play Fortnite and create content around it. His gameplay videos are extremely enjoyable, and his skills are definitely worth watching.

