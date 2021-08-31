When is SypherPK quitting Fortnite? YouTuber finally opens up about the 100-man Battle Royale

Popular Fortnite YouTuber Ali "SypherPK" Hassan recently joined the trend of answering the most Googled questions about himself. He uploaded a video to his channel answering some of the most interesting questions about himself that his fans often search on Google.

It seems that fans are curious about a lot of things related to SypherPK. Based on his income and weight loss journey to his role in Fortnite, the 100-man battle royale game by Epic Games. Among these was also a question on when SypherPK plans to quit Fortnite.

SypherPK is one of the biggest Fortnite YouTubers who didn't abandon the game when everyone else did. However, if the questions on Google are to be believed, fans think that Sypher has somehow ruined Fortnite. While Ali denied having any knowledge of ruining the game, he answered when he might quit the 100-man battle royale game.

SypherPK plans to play Fortnite till the end

Fans can clearly see that SypherPK has a lot of fun making Fortnite videos and streaming the game. Therefore, even without the popular YouTuber answering the question, fans could guess that he still has a lot of time before he finally quits playing the game.

Ali affirmed this thought when he answered the question. He isn't quitting Fortnite anytime soon and plans to play the game for as long as he has fun. This is certainly great news for his fans since they love watching him play the 100-man battle royale.

"I'll quit the game when I stop enjoying it and as of right now, I'm still having fun."

Is SypherPK getting his own Icon Series skin soon?

Yet another popular question that fans have been asking for a long time is SypherPK getting his own Icon Series skin like Lachlan, GrefG, and Ninja. Hassan's contribution to the game has been enormous, and fans think he deserves an in-game tribute.

This is a violation 😂 pic.twitter.com/HAEf7vsOJl — SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 30, 2021

Unfortunately, Sypher cannot answer whether he will be getting an Icon Series skin in Fortnite even if he was. Therefore, fans will have to wait on Epic Games to make a move and surprise them.

Also read: Everything new in Fortnite update v17.50: New skins, map changes, and more

Edited by Srijan Sen