From Bush Ranger to Midas: 4 fan-favorite Fortnite characters who are no more

Over the course of 3 Chapters, Fortnite has introduced several characters to drive the storyline forward. From ruthless villains like the Cube Queen to fun and loving characters like Fishstick, Fortnite's lore has introduced us to some of the most peculiar characters.

While some of these characters like Jonesy or even Slone have played a crucial role and been brought back on numerous occasions, others have been killed off, making their return to the game impossible. This article will talk about four fan-favorite Fortnite characters who are no longer in the game.

4 Fortnite characters who are dead

1) Bush Ranger

Chapter 2 saw the arrival of Bushranger, a shy, innocent character. While he wasn't the primary character, Bushranger was surely one of the game's best-loved characters.

In July 2021, players were shocked to discover that Bushranger was no longer wandering around the island and was substituted with a freshly dug grave and some flowers, hinting at the death of Bushranger. His death remains a mystery, and nobody knows who or what killed him.

Some fans even believe that Bushranger is still alive and the grave is for the alien baby instead. However, this doesn't explain his sudden disappearance from the game.

2) Fishstick

Another popular character to leave the game was Fishstick. It is a very popular and beloved skin among the players, and the developers came out with several variations of the skin. However, the real Fishstick died in the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Comic and can be seen lying dead in Batman's arms.

HYPEX @HYPEX (via: @zaydersFN) Batman x Fortnite Issue #5, RIP Fishstick(via: @zaydersFN) Batman x Fortnite Issue #5, RIP Fishstick 😔 (via: @zaydersFN) https://t.co/5z9Jl0uqAi

You can still come across Fishstick snapshots that spawn every 22 minutes in the loop.

3) Raz

Raz was an antagonist in Chapter 2 Season 6 (Image via Epic Games)

Despite being around for just one season, Raz played an important role in Chapter 2 Season 6. He desired to harness the power of The Spire but unfortunately failed in his attempt. Raz was corrupted by the Spire Artifact, turning him evil. He lost his life in an explosion, and none of his snapshots were ever seen in the game thereafter.

4) Peely

The Peely skin is still the most popular and owned skin in the game. The character was introduced during Chapter 2, and as per one of Fortnite's shorts, Banana Rift, Peely came into being when Jonesy and a banana went into a rift. However, his journey in the game came to an end when Ryu (a Crossover character from Street Fighter) turned him into mush with a Hadouken.

The banana flesh scattered all over Jonesy, and the community was saddened by the sudden turn of events. However, you can still find snapshots of Peely in the loop, and even his skins regularly return to the Item Shop.

Edited by Danyal Arabi