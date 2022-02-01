3 most popular Fortnite characters of all time (& 3 nobody cares about)

Fortnite has introduced players to new and unique characters every season, each tied to the storyline one way or the other. While some characters have been very popular and talked about among the community, others have been long forgotten. Over the course of three chapters, a few characters have become the talk of the town while others have been forgotten.

This article will list down the 3 most popular Fortnite characters of all time and 3 characters nobody cares about.

3 most famous Fortnite characters

1) Dr. Slone

Ever since her arrival back in Season 7, Slone has become a primary character in the game. While her actions were questionable, the community is in love with her attitude and her in-game design and portrayal. Despite her betrayal, the community still wants to see more of her.

2) The Geno

The first mention of Geno and the sisters was during Chapter 2 Season 6 when Agent Jonsey asked the Foundation's help in exchange for the former's location. Since then, the community has not gotten over Geno and everyone wants Epic to introduce the mysterious character. Given the current circumstances, players might get to see Geno pretty soon.

3) The Foundation

The Foundation (Image via Epic Games)

Probably the most popular and talked about character in Fortnite is the Foundation. He is voiced and portrayed by none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and is among the most powerful characters in the game. This season revealed a lot of things about him and might set the stage for more things to come in the future.

3 forgotten Fortnite characters

1) Raz

Raz was introduced during Chapter 2: Season 6 and was the main antagonist of the season. Despite playing a significant role, the character failed to make a name for himself and most of the community has forgotten about him. It's unclear what happened to Raz during the end and he might still be alive.

2) Meowscles

Meowscles was added in Chapter 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Meowscles was added in Chapter 2 Season 2 and was an influential character for most of the season. He was one of the agents of GHOST in The Agency. Even though the character got so much screen time, Meowscles has been lost in the sands of time.

3) Jules

Jules is Midas's daughter (Image via Epic Games)

Nicknamed The Engineer, Jules was a member of A.L.T.E.R/Shadow. She was the daughter of Midas and took over for him when he met his potential death. Jules was the female boss introduced in the Season 3 update and is the greatest inventor of all time.

