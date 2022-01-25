Agent Jonesy is "The Origin": Time-traveller Fortnite theory leaves fans questioning reality 

Epic Games has managed to construct a tight-knit narrative for Fortnite, and Chapter 3 is taking it a notch higher. The new season has already introduced some major lore characters, like the new members of the Seven, and with the IO's presence increasing on the island again, there's a lot to look forward to in the coming days.

Agent Jonesy is among the major Fortnite storyline characters, and even after three chapters, there are a lot of things players still don't know about him. A new theory alleging that Jonesy is the Origin and that he traveled back in time to create the Seven is gaining traction, and it has left players in awe.

New Fortnite Theory claims Agent Jonesy is the Origin

For the uninitiated, the "Origin" is a member and possibly the founder of the Seven. The developers have also added the Origin's mask symbol to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, having a totem devoted to him in the Sanctuary.

Epic even released a survey outfit for the character in which the outfit's armor and hands seem to suggest he has some connection to the Last Reality.

G2 MAG380 @OGMAG380 Theory: Jonsey is the Origin and that is why he needs to be alive. He doesn't know this yet, but in the future, travels to the past, and becomes the founder of the Seven, triggering the events that leads to the current day. The whole story is a bootstrap paradox. #FortNite #… Theory: Jonsey is the Origin and that is why he needs to be alive. He doesn't know this yet, but in the future, travels to the past, and becomes the founder of the Seven, triggering the events that leads to the current day. The whole story is a bootstrap paradox. #FortNite #… https://t.co/AiFC3niDNc

A new Fortnite theory by Redditor peteranandshah has blown everyone's minds and seems to have finally tied all the knots.

As per the theory, Agent Jonesy is none other than the Origin himself and that's why the Seven can't let him die. However, Jonesy doesn't yet know his real identity, but sometime in the future, he will travel to the past and become the founder of the Seven, starting the events that lead to the current day.

As per peteranandshah:

"The whole story is a bootstrap paradox."

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko This Member of The Seven (Possibly The Origin) has a design that resembles the Cube Queen's Helmet as well as Cubic Energy coming out of his hands! #Fortnite This Member of The Seven (Possibly The Origin) has a design that resembles the Cube Queen's Helmet as well as Cubic Energy coming out of his hands! #Fortnite https://t.co/NETqGInpV0

While this is just a theory, it still ties perfectly into the current storyline and the events that have transpired so far. The Foundation risked his life to save Jonesy even though he didn't want to, simply because of Jonesy's promise of guiding the Foundation to Geno and the Sisters.

Another prevailing theory is that it is possible that both The Origin and Genō are the same, as Genō means birth, race, family and "Origin." All of these theories are intriguing and fit nicely into the current state of things. However, without any official word, it's hard to put a finger on any one.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee