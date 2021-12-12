How Dr Slone changed Fortnite forever

Fortnite has had many characters, but none match the charisma and appeal of Dr Slone. She is one of the main Fortnite storyline characters. While players saw her in the flesh in Chapter 2 Season 8, she has been one of the most prominent IO members and might be associated for a long time.

Before the events of Chapter 2 Season 8 live event, Fortnite's storyline didn't have any notable baddie figures, with many thinking the IO was behind everything.

However, that changed after Dr Slone's betrayal on-board the Alien Mothership in Season 8. But how did she manage to change Fortnite forever?

Dr Slone and her influences on Fortnite

While Dr Slone is a war criminal, with many despising her for her actions, her popularity among fans cannot be ignored. She is portrayed as a headstrong character, ready to do anything to attain her goals. Many Fortnite players love her personality and her miscreant nature, which players often don't get to see despite her actions.

While her true intentions were revealed during and after the Season 8 live event, it seems like she had it planned all along. These are the kind of villains fans don't see much of, and Epic did a great job in fleshing out the character. She has become synonymous with Fortnite and even changed how players view the storyline and the game in general. Looks can be deceiving, and Slone is a prime example of this. She has managed to change the entire storyline of Fortnite singlehandedly, which we don't see quite often.

Apart from this, many players liked the design of Dr Slone, and while they are mad at her doings, they still consider her an icon for achieving her goals. While it's too early to comment on whether Slone is really an evil character or not, the recent events of the Fortnite Chapter 2 finale event did further cement the theory.

Her arrival in Fortnite completely changed the narrative and gave players a likeable female baddie. Last season fans didn't see much of Slone (except she and the IO guards salvaging the remains and moving in the hidden bunker), but her brief cameo during the live event caught everyone's attention.

Where is Dr Slone now?

While her fate wasn't explicitly shown during the event, Slone may be alive and well and hiding somewhere on Fortnite island. She always has backup plans and countermeasures if things go sideways and is always ahead of us. Fortnite Chapter 3 is already underway. While the main villain for the current season has not been revealed, Epic might explore the IO's and Seven's past, giving us a better idea of their rivalry or why Slone wanted the Foundation dead.

joserodriguez @TheJOSE4251 This won't be the last time we see Dr.Slone in #Fortnite she is definitely up to something. She always has a back up, and might be steps ahead of us. This won't be the last time we see Dr.Slone in #Fortnite she is definitely up to something. She always has a back up, and might be steps ahead of us.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Foundation has been a person of interest to many, and we haven't seen much of him either, but that could change going forward since the current season heavily revolves around him.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar