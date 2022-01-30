Does Fortnite Victory Crown emote show wins above 100? 

The Victory Crown is a new feature in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 that is granted to all players when they win a game, regardless of whether they play in Solos, Duos, Trios, or Squads. Victory Crowns can be earned by winning a Solo game or when your team wins in other modes.

These shiny crowns get displayed in your next game as a symbol of victory but can make you an attractive target. Despite this, if you manage to win the game while wearing the crown, then you'll be able to obtain a rare Crowned Victory Royale, as well as unlock the Crown Emote.

The Crown Emote in the game shows the exact number of special wins you've racked up in the game when you perform it. However, does the Fortnite Victory Crown emote show wins above 100?

The Victory Crown is granted to players or teams who win a Fortnite match. Players can also get the crown after killing a player who already owned it.

The Crown Emote or Crowning Achievement will show you how many Crowned Victory Royales you've accomplished whenever you activate it. However, does the Fortnite Victory Crown emote show wins above 100? Earlier, a glitch was displaying only up to 99 Crowned Victory Royales and Epic said that this issue will be fixed very soon.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus



We'll be fixing this in a future update, and your 100+ crowns are still being tracked. Hey Victory Crown holders! Thanks to your impressive play, we're aware the Crowning Achievement emote only displays up to 99 Crowned Victory Royales at the moment.We'll be fixing this in a future update, and your 100+ crowns are still being tracked. Hey Victory Crown holders! Thanks to your impressive play, we're aware the Crowning Achievement emote only displays up to 99 Crowned Victory Royales at the moment.We'll be fixing this in a future update, and your 100+ crowns are still being tracked. 📈👑 https://t.co/K1QNI8N3sf

A month later and the developers have finally fixed the issue, meaning that the Victory Crown emote is now displaying the exact number of victories a player has this season.The Victory Crown works as a standard emote and you can add it to your emote wheel in your locker.

You will be able to show off your victories to other players in the lobby or after you win the game.

However, crowned players usually attract a lot of enemies and get automatically highlighted. So be ready to face hordes of enemies in the lobby and on the island. Despite all the risks involved, if you win a match while wearing the Victory Crown, then that will be considered a Crowned Victory Royale and will bump up your Victory Crown wins too.

