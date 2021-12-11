Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: What happens if players reach 100 wins with Victory Crown?

Victory Crowns are among the latest additions to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The shiny ornament gives players bragging rights and bonus XP. Clearly, it is worth having the Crown.

However, players often wonder whether there is an additional reward if they manage to accumulate several Victory Crown wins. What comes after a player reaches 100 wins with the Victory Crown in Fortnite Chapter 3? As massive as the achievement sounds, unfortunately, the reward is slightly disappointing.

At the moment, players do not get to show their Victory Crown in Fortnite Chapter 3. Unfortunately, a glitch with the exclusive Victory Crown emote stops at the counter at 99. This makes it extremely difficult for players to show off their impressive achievements.

Glitched 100 wins emote with Victory Crown in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Victory Crown is conferred to top-placed solo players, or top teams in duos, trios, and squads. Unfortunately, bragging rights come at a cost as the Victory Crown in Fortnite Chapter 3 shines with all its glory. Naturally, it makes it extremely easy to spot players with the Crown.

Regardless of the high stakes, the Victory Crown in Fortnite Chapter 3 comes with the exclusive 'Crowning Achievement' emote. This emote helps players show off the total number of Crowned Victory Royales they have earned during the Season.

Epic Games is fixing the Crowning Achievement emote in Forntite Chapter 3

Several players were wondering what would happen if they reach 100 wins. Unfortunately, the glitch is preventing players from showing off this impressive achievement.

Epic Games has taken note of the glitch and has assured players that their developers are working to fix it as soon as possible.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Hey Victory Crown holders! Thanks to your impressive play, we're aware the Crowning Achievement emote only displays up to 99 Crowned Victory Royales at the moment.



We'll be fixing this in a future update, and your 100+ crowns are still being tracked. 📈👑 Hey Victory Crown holders! Thanks to your impressive play, we're aware the Crowning Achievement emote only displays up to 99 Crowned Victory Royales at the moment.We'll be fixing this in a future update, and your 100+ crowns are still being tracked. 📈👑 https://t.co/K1QNI8N3sf

Thankfully, the glitch in the Crowning Achievement emote in Fortnite Chapter 3 doesn't affect the tracking of wins. Once the glitch is fixed, players will easily be able to show off their 100+ Crowned Victory Royales in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

