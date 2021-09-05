5 Fortnite characters that have died, according to the lore

Fortnite has maintained a complex storyline over the four years since its release. It focuses on the Zero Point, and several characters have tried to harness its energy up until now.

As per the lore, many Fortnite characters have lost their lives. While some fell victim to Zero Point's uncontrollable energy, others could not evade the wrath of sharks and other hazardous things.

Here are five fan-favorite characters that are widely used as skins but are dead according to the storyline.

Popular Fortnite characters that are dead

1) Midas

Midas became popular among players when he tried to escape the loop with the Doomsday device. The developers portrayed him as a genius who was equally capable of becoming a leader.

Midas and his snapshots in Fortnite (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, in the trailer for Chapter 2, Season 3, it was found that Meoswicles' Shark ate Midas. Ever since, players have witnessed his snapshots in the form of Golden Midas, Midas REX, Fish Midas, and more.

2) Bushranger

Bushranger is one of the most recent characters to die in Fortnite. Players loved the NPC in Chapter 2, Season 7, and heavily visited it.

Bushranger in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

However, on July 29, 2021, the Fortnite community found a freshly dug grave in the place of Bushranger. It even played peaceful music, indicating that the NPC is no longer alive. Some aliens most likely killed Bushranger during the invasion.

Bushranger .. i will never forget you 😭 pic.twitter.com/VncYBZ0Fkx — Glitch King 👑 (@GlitchKing15) July 29, 2021

3) Fishstick

It won't be an overstatement that Fishstick is one of the most popular Fortnite skins ever. Players loved the character to such an extent that Epic Games and DC Comics featured it in the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic.

Fishsticks forever (Image via YouTube/LJ Studios - Fortnite Films)

Unfortunately, Fishstick died in Batman's arms in the comic. The snapshots respawn every 22 minutes and are still present in the loop.

4) Raz

In Chapter 2, Season 6, Raz was an NPC that convinced players about Kevin the Cube's return to Fortnite. His Glyphmaster form contained purple glowing Runes that heavily resembled the mysterious object from Chapter 1.

Raz in Fortnite (Image via Sportskeeda)

Raz wanted to harness the energy of The Spire but most likely died in the explosion towards the end of Chapter 2, Season 6. He played a prominent role in the previous season, and his snapshots might return soon.

5) Peely

Peely is arguably one of the most loved Fortnite characters ever. Agent Jonesy also has a special connection with the Banana themed character, and fans were delighted to see their reunion in the opening cinematic for Chapter 2, Season 6.

Peely's Halloween snapshot in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

However, things soon turned chaotic when Ryu (a Crossover character from Street Fighter) brutally murdered Peely. The banana flesh spread all over Agent Jonesy, and fans were certainly disheartened by it.

Having said that, snapshots of Peely are still present in the loop and regularly return to Fortnite in Item Shop.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

