Kevin the Cube in Fortnite: Return date, location, abilities and more

Kevin the Cube will most likely return to Fortnite in Chapter 2 - Season 8. Players around the world have been expecting this return for months now, and it seems like Epic Games will finally officiate it next season.

Interestingly, some Kevin the Cube-themed orbs have already appeared on Fortnite Island as part of the CounterMeasure quests. This is the biggest hint players have witnessed regarding the return so far.

From its return date to location, here's everything that has been leaked about Kevin the Cube's arrival in Chapter 2 - Season 8.

Is Kevin the Cube back in Fortnite?

As of now, Kevin the Cube hasn't returned to Fortnite. Regardless, a plethora of game files and events have confirmed its near arrival.

During the Rift Tour event, players witnessed certain flashbacks, including Kevin the Cube, on the Chapter 2 map. However, the mysterious object has only appeared on the Chapter 1 map so far. Accordingly, this has led to many believing that Kevin will soon be evident on the current map.

Kevin the Cube in Fortnite

Moreover, the latest Kevin the Cube-themed orbs prove that the IO (Imagined Order) and Dr. Slone have been working on the mysterious storm energy.

In Chapter 2 - Season 8, there will be a POI named Cubes. It will most likely feature Kevin.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

A Kevin Couture skin is also in the works, as leaked by HYPEX. The skin will arrive with a backbling, pickaxe, glider and wrap.

Codenames of upcoming Outfits from the survey:



• Dark Drift

• Kevin Couture

• Cyber Runner

• Hacker



(via @HYPEX) pic.twitter.com/nC5JhTGwQl — Fortnite News 👽 (@FortniteBR) August 18, 2021

What happened to Kevin the Cube in Fortnite

Kevin the Cube played an important part in Fortnite's storyline during Chapter 1. Theories claim that the rift that spawned Kevin was corrupted by the storm. This explains why the mysterious object has a purple shade and storm-related abilities.

In Chapter 1, players loved exploring Kevin the Cube and its abilities. It not only healed their shield gradually but also acted as a jump pad by bouncing those who hit it or jumped on it. Interestingly, Kevin also dealt damage via lightning strikes to players who hit it constantly.

It is safe to assume that Kevin the Cube will return to Fortnite with similar abilities in Chapter 2 - Season 8. The location will most probably be in Craggy Cliffs near the Radio Station, as teased during the Rift Tour event.

Players can expect Kevin the Cube to return on September 13 with the arrival of Chapter 2 - Season 8. New POIs such as Cubes will most likely be added following the SkyFire live event.

Kevin the Cube's return will certainly change Fortnite and its storyline in several interesting ways. Chapter 2 - Season 7 is approaching its end, and players should buckle up for the 'Operation SkyFire' event as well.

