Fortnite Comic Book codes for Harley Quinn, Batman, and more: Redemption and Unlocking details 

The Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic series comprises of six issues that have already become a massive hit among fans around the world. To boost the sales of the comic series, Epic Games has added certain redeemable codes with every issue.

Players can either buy a printed comic issue or subscribe to the DC Universe Infinite to avail the rewards. These include cosmetic items based on popular DC characters such as Harley Quinn, Batman, Deathstroke, and more.

How to unlock Harley Quinn and Batman outfits in Fortnite

As mentioned before, every issue of the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic contains a redeemable code for a skin.

Issue # Release Date Cosmetic Item Bundle Item Shop release date 1 April 2 Rebirth Harley Quin Outfit June 2021 2 May 4 Batman Zero Wing Glider May 4 3 May 18 ` Catwoman's Grappling Claw Pickaxe May 18 4 June 1 Deathstroke Destroyer Glider June 1 5 June 15 Harley Quinn's Revenge Back Bling June 15 6 July 6 Batarang Axe Pickaxe July 6

There are four ways for players to access the cosmetic item bundles:

Players can buy all six Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic issues from their local comic shops. Each comic issue comes with a unique redeem code. Upon redeeming all six codes, there's a bonus reward in the form of Armored Batman Zero Outfit. There's a hardcover Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic collected edition that contains all the six comics and one unique code that unlocks all seven cosmetic items. The paid DC UNIVERSE INFINITE gives day and date access to all the comic editions, and the redeem codes. Players can purchase all the cosmetic item bundles from the Item Shop with V-Bucks. However, all those items have already released and aren't available at the moment.

It is worth noting that that the hardcover Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic collectors edition will be available in the markets from 7 September 2021. Hence, players can get the skins before the arrival of Chapter 2 Season 8.

On the flip side, physical copies of the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic are most likely available in local comic shops at the moment.

How to redeem codes for the Harley Quinn and Batman outfits in Fortnite

Redeeming the codes from comic issues requires the player to do the following:

Visit fortnite.com/redeem Select the preferred platform or simply 'Sign in with Epic Games' Enter the code in the 'Enter Acess Code' tab Select 'Redeem' Verify the cosmetic item and hit 'ACTIVATE' Launch Fortnite with the same Epic Games account Upon loading the game, players will receive a gift box with the desired items. After clicking EQUIP or CLAIM, the items will be avaiable in their locker.

When will the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic codes expire?

Luckily, the redeem codes for Harley Quinn, Batman, and other DC Comics themed items will not expire anytime soon.

As per Epic Games, the codes will work until 1 May 2025.

All in all, fans of DC Comics and Fortnite can definitely consider buying the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic issues. It not only showcases an unexpected crossover between two distinct worlds, but is also a great way to get outstanding cosmetic items in Fortnite.

