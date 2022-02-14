Do Fortnite skin changers actually work?

Over the years, Fortnite has built a massive library of skins and in-game cosmetics that truly set it apart from the masses. These skins are either given out to players for free or need to be bought in exchange for V-Bucks. However, not everyone wants to spend their hard-earned cash on a bunch of skins, and the community is always looking for ways to get them for free.

This is where Fortnite skin changers come into play. These third-party software offerings claim to give players instant access to rare skins in-game and even work in any mode. But do they actually work?

The reality of Fortnite skin changers

Fortnite Skin Changers have been around for a while now and there are several YouTube videos and websites that even prove the validity of the software. However, this is a risky business and often leads to a permanent account ban. Players indulging in such things could have their account temporarily banned or even lose it for good. Epic Games may even issue an IP or hardware ban if the software abuse continues for too long.

Skins generate a substantial amount of money for Epic and are one of its crucial revenue streams. So the developer will do anything to keep it protected, and to think skin changers can be used without any repercussions is a faulty premise. The developers will take action against the players and it's just a matter of "when." A fitting example of this would be the famed YouTuber ITalk.

The player's account was disabled in December 2021 for merging his account with another during Chapter 1. Although it took Epic Games a long time to locate the anomaly, the support team did manage to do it eventually. While everyone wants to own OG skins, you should keep in mind that downloading random third-party software off the internet is not the solution.

The developers have certain terms of service in place in order to protect their IP. Using a skin changer/swapper to obtain another skin is a form of stealing. Since the cosmetic item was not obtained legally via the in-game item shop, Epic Games sees this as "property theft" and will take action against such users. So, all in all, while the skin changers do work, they will likely cost you your Fortnite account.

