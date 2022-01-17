Can you get banned for using a Skin changer in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Fortnite has a pretty inclusive image as a game that's easy to pick up and hard to master. However, when it comes to rules and regulations, deviating from the ToS may lead to a ban. Currently, there are dozens of ways to get banned in-game, including using skin changers/swappers.

This third-party software has been around for a while in the community and allows players to gain instant access to rare skins in-game. These programs claim to work in any mode and can look completely legitimate to most players.

However, as aforementioned, the risks involved are high. Players can be temporarily banned or worse yet, lose their account for good. Alternatively, Epic Games may even issue an IP or hardware ban if the software abuse persists for too long.

Is there any safe way to use a Skin changer/swapper in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Contrary to popular belief and numerous YouTube videos, there is no safe way to use a Skin changer. Epic Games is very protective of its revenue streams and will issue a ban to players using a skin changer.

To suggest that skin changers can be used without any repercussions is a false assumption. In essence, it's not a question of, "If Epic Games will take action," but rather "When". A good example of this would be the famed YouTuber ITalk.

His account was disabled in December 2021, for merging his account with another during Chapter 1. Although it took Epic Games a long time to find the anomaly, the support team eventually did.

Rellex #RisingWRC @rellexvisuals all my shit has been hacked, just wanna say do not download skin swappers especially pro swapper, it took all my shit including my 2 fortnite accounts (day 1s), my youtube (1k+ subs), and probably more stuff soon 🥲 all my shit has been hacked, just wanna say do not download skin swappers especially pro swapper, it took all my shit including my 2 fortnite accounts (day 1s), my youtube (1k+ subs), and probably more stuff soon 🥲

In addition to account bans, downloading random software off the internet is not a good idea. Most of these skin swapper apps come with trojans and malware. Once players download them, their computers are liable to be hacked.

Why is using a Skin changer/swapper considered breaking the ToS?

Cosmetics in Fortnite cost V-Bucks. To obtain this in-game player needs to spend real life money. This goes directly to Epic Games and that's how they are able to provide the game for free.

This being the case, using a skin changer/swapper to obtain another skin is considered a form of stealing. Since it was not obtained legally via the in-game item shop, Epic Games views this as "property theft."

Why do players use Skin changers/swappers?

For some players, using a skin swapper is about being able to don their favorite skin. These may be exclusive or "OG" skins that have been taken out of rotation. However, for the majority of players, it's about the price tag.

Given the cost of each skin in-game, owning all of them is next to impossible for most players. The demand for V-Bucks is so great that even a thriving black market exists for Fortnite.

Players are able to buy cheap V-Bucks, trade cosmetics, and even purchase entire accounts. However, just like the skin swapper app, Epic Games will eventually find suspicious activity and take action.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

LIVE POLL Q. Have you ever used a skin changer in Fortnite? Nope. Don't want to get banned. Yes. Tried it a few times. 3 votes so far