3 items Fortnite players regret spending V-Bucks on (& 3 that love)

Epic has released hundreds of cosmetics for Fortnite ever since its release in 2017. While some of these items are available from the Battle Pass, most of them are featured in the Item Shop and can be purchased using V-Bucks, the game's currency.

The price of these items vary accordingly and while some are really worth the money, others are a complete waste. Over the course of time, many gamers have purchased certain items with V-Bucks and then later regretted buying them.

This article will reveal three such items and will also reveal three other items that are absolutely worth the money.

Fortnite items that are a waste of V-Bucks

1) Moisty Merman

Released in Fortnite Season 4, the Moisty Merman is quite possibly one of the ugliest skins in the game. This particular outfit is gruesome and even though it features different selectable styles, it is an unattractive skin in general.

Moisty Merman was available in the Item Shop for 2000 V-Bucks. Although several gamers bought it for the wide variety of styles available, it did not take very long for them to regret their decision.

2) Laser Chomp

Even though Epic has released some amazing gliders over the years, things definitely got a little out of hand with the Laser Chomp. This glider was released during Fortnite Season 4 and was priced at 1500 V-Bucks.

The glider features a shark with a laser attached to its head. Both the absurd size of the shark and the laser made this glider uncomfortable to use, leaving many players disappointed with the item.

3) Lead Swinger

Pickaxes are primary weapons that can be used in the game to break structures for resources or even inflict damage to an enemy. While Epic usually emphasizes on making some of the most amazing harvesting tools in Fortnite, things don't go as planned sometimes.

The Lead Swinger pickaxe was available for 500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop, but its design was visually terrible. With a simple microphone wrapped around the stand, the Lead Swinger pickaxe was unpleasant to look at.

Items that are worth the money

In contrast, there are several in-game items that are worth the V-Bucks and gamers love them ardently. Let's take a look at some of these items in Fortnite.

1) Harley Hitter

Despite the Harley Quinn outfit being quite popular in Fortnite, players have shown an even greater preference for the Harley Hitter pickaxe.

This harvesting tool was available for 800 V-Bucks and also came along with the entire bundle which was available for 2000 V-Bucks. Obviously, gamers did not hesitate to spend V-Bucks for the subtle yet exquisite design, which was worth every penny.

2) Naruto

The popular anime character arrived in Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8. The arrival of Naruto to the game broke the internet with players everywhere scrambling to get their hands on it.

The outfit was available for 1500 V-Bucks as an individual item and 2200 V-Bucks along with the Kakashi outfit, with both gamers and anime fans alike desperate to purchase the iconic outfit.

3) Frostwing

Released in Fortnite Season 5, the Frostwing glider has survived the tests of time to emerge as one of the finest ever items released in the game. The sheer amount of detailing and animation added to this glider definitely makes it stand out from the crowd.

Priced at 1500 V-Bucks, the glider was certainly on the expensive side. However, the glider also fires icy breaths with the dragon constantly maneuvering across its surface, making it very worth its high price.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

