3 Fortnite gliders with the best designs (& 3 that are difficult to look at)

Fortnite never fails to surprise players with brilliant cosmetics in the Item Shop and the Battle Pass. This innovative approach is restricted to outfits and applies to gliders and pickaxes.

Regardless, many gliders in Fortnite haven't been able to satisfy the enormous user base. On that note, here are three Fortnite gliders with the most attractive design and three that were forgotten quickly.

Explore these top gliders in Fortnite with the best design

3) Royale Dragon

Royale Dragon has made this list because its design and animations were ahead of its time. Despite being released almost four years ago, players heavily use it because of the vibrant giant dragon and the deploy animation that contains fireworks.

Also, Royale Dragon was the first legendary glider in Fortnite and back in the day, players could not resist buying it.

2) Rick's UFO Cruiser

Chapter 2 Season 7 was a huge success for Fortnite owing to the Kymera storyline and the arrival of Rick and Morty. To this date, Rick's UFO Cruiser glider is one of the best-designed cosmetic items in the game.

The anime/cartoon theme skins always stand out when placed in the Fortnite universe. It is no surprise that players who never watched Rick and Morty also spent their V-Bucks on Rick's UFO Cruiser glider because of its design.

1) Frostwing glider

The Frostwing glider is another OG cosmetic that deserves appreciation for its design. Considering that the glider was released in 2018, it is surprising to see Epic Games' attention paid to details.

The Frostwing glider also fires icy breaths and the dragon constantly moves its wings. The glider might not have the element of surprise, but its design is still remarkable.

Fortnite gliders that are difficult to look at

3) Laser Chomp

This might be a hot take, but the Laser Chomp glider doesn't seem good enough for a Legendary cosmetic. The shark with a laser doesn't match many outfits, and not many players spent their 1500 V-Bucks on Laser Chomp when it arrived in the Item Shop.

Even in terms of design, the Laser Chomp glider is basic and the shark doesn't have any additional features that make it unique.

2) Dragacorn

The Dragacorn glider is great for features and animations. However, its design is certainly very unusual. It became popular primarily because of its controversial pay-to-win design that pro players were exploiting, and of course, Deadpool.

The Dragacorn glider was once one of the two rideable gliders in Fortnite, due to which players spent their V-Bucks on it. Now that Epic Games has introduced several other rideable gliders, it is self-evident that the demand for the Dragacorn has reduced significantly.

1) Crystal Carriage

The Crystal Carriage glider would have been great if Epic Games allowed players to ride it. Without the riding feature, the seat in the Crystal Carriage glider is completely useless and looks odd as well.

Also, the Grey Unicorn towards the front of the glider is not detailed enough and seems too generic. Regardless, players can use Crystal Carriage nowadays because it supports the Winter/Christmas theme, and it would look great during the ongoing WinterFest 2021.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

