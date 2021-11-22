Everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 is less than two weeks away. Despite the dreadful two-day downtime, once the servers are back up, players will be introduced to a brand new reality and possibilities.

A lot of new in-game mechanics will be added, alongside cosmetics and weapons. Some of these have been hinted at by Epic Games themselves, while others have been revealed by leakers.

Here's everything new that players can expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 3

1) New mechanics

Sliding mechanics will be coming to the game at the start of Fortnite Chapter 3. This will greatly add to mobility and allow players to rotate with ease. As of now, there is one "official" teaser from Epic Games.

2) Rideable animals

HYPEX @HYPEX More info about the upcoming rideable animals:



- You can't do these actions while riding them: search, aim/shoot, build & carry a player

- You'll need a Saddle item to ride them

- You can make them attack players, if they're an aggressive animal

- Bots can ride animals More info about the upcoming rideable animals:- You can't do these actions while riding them: search, aim/shoot, build & carry a player- You'll need a Saddle item to ride them- You can make them attack players, if they're an aggressive animal- Bots can ride animals

Rideable animals have been in development for a few months. They will finally debut in Fortnite Chapter 3. With more wildlife being added each season, these new rideable creatures will be a welcome addition to the game.

3) Throwable axe

Much like the Paper Bomb Kunai currently in-game, a new throwable axe is undergoing development. It's unclear if the weapon will be used as a projectile or be operable in melee combat as well.

4) Collaborations - Star Wars, Matrix and Jordan

Fortnite @FortniteGame Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay https://t.co/cj9iC6WRBZ

As of now, one major collaboration has been officially revealed by Epic Games. It will feature Boba Fett from the Star Wars franchise. The cosmetics will be available for purchase in the item shop on Christmas Eve.

HYPEX @HYPEX According to the same sources: A Fortnite x Matrix collab (Neo & Trinity) is planned for the second half of December. According to the same sources: A Fortnite x Matrix collab (Neo & Trinity) is planned for the second half of December. https://t.co/VdEkgTwyGg

With Matrix Resurrections due for release on 22 December 2021, a collaboration with the franchise is in development. According to HYPEX, it's planned for the second half of December.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here is an image of the encrypted Haste shoe collectable object VIA @0x106E46E8 Here is an image of the encrypted Haste shoe collectable object VIA @0x106E46E8 https://t.co/rlitvUzADS

The Fortnite x Jordan collaboration could possibly be the first major brand collaboration for Fortnite Chapter 3. If all goes according to plan, it should occur within a few weeks from now.

5) Crackshot's Cabin

HYPEX @HYPEX The Frozen Fireworks challenge from Season 1 got updated in 18.40, and Crackshot's Cabin got updated in 18.30.. Looks like those winter vibes from Season 1 are definitely coming back! The Frozen Fireworks challenge from Season 1 got updated in 18.40, and Crackshot's Cabin got updated in 18.30.. Looks like those winter vibes from Season 1 are definitely coming back! https://t.co/KKFPDtNJip

Crackshot's Cabin is set to make a return during Fortnite Chapter 3. However, the POI may be removed again once the festive season ends. Nevertheless, "OG" players will get to spend some time and relive cherished memories for a few days.

6) Unreal Engine 5

The biggest change coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 is the game engine. Based on leaks, Unreal Engine 5 will take over from its predecessor. This will give developers more flexibility during the creative process.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Additionally, with an improved engine, a greater level of optimization can be achieved.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul