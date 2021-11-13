Fortnite x Boba Fett collab confirmed: Release date, skins and more

Fortnite has already worked with Star Wars a few times before, and the brand has arguably only grown since then.

The Mandalorian is one of the most popular shows right now and Star Wars partnered with Fortnite to bring the Mandalorian into Chapter 2 Season 5. It's only fitting that they are now partnering with the spinoff to that show: The Book of Boba Fett.

The Book of Boba Fett was announced after the conclusion of the second season of The Mandalorian and received its first official trailer only a few days ago. Now, Fortnite is announcing their collaboration with the brand again.

This time, focusing on Boba Fett and his partner, Fennec Shand. Here's everything players need to know about the collab.

Everything about the upcoming Fortnite x Book of Boba Fett collaboration

According to HYPEX, there is an official collaboration on the way with Fortnite and Star Wars. This would mark the third collaboration between the two. The first one introduced Rey, Kylo Ren, and others to the island and added lightsabers into the loot pool. The second one introduced the Mandalorian as an NPC, so anything is possible with this one.

FORTNITE X BOBA FETT COLLAB!!

The official release date for this new skin is December 24. The first episode of the new spon-off is slated to drop on Disney+ on December 29, so the timing is perfect. The announcement was made by House of Mouse on Disney+ today.

Fortnite previously added the Mandalorian and are now adding Boba Fett. (Image via Star Wars)

Given that the release date is not December 5, which is the approximate start date of Chapter 3 Season 1, it can safely be assumed that these skins and items will be in the Item Shop and not part of the battle pass.

With that in mind, they'll likely cost 1,500 V-Bucks each. It's unclear exactly how many cosmetics will come with them, but a pickaxe, back bling and glider are more than likely. In fact, Boba Fett's jetpack will likely be his back bling and his ship will be the glider. These will probably be available in a bundle, as well.

This comes after Fortnite announced a Naruto crossover and Spider-Man crossover on the way. The big collaborations continue to pile up for Fortnite, making the game and the franchises it partners with even more popular.

