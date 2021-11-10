Fortnite x Naruto to release on November 16: Kunai Weapons, Sasuke & Kurama, and more expected to follow soon

Fortnite has officially announced its collaboration with Naruto. This team-up has been leaked and rumored for a long time, but it was unclear when Epic Games was finally going to announce it. Naruto was originally tabbed as a Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass skin, but that never came to pass. Still, Fortnite ensured players that Naruto was coming, and coming this season, too.
That has finally been confirmed to be the case. According to multiple leakers, Fortnite x Naruto will be arriving on November 16 and bringing a ton of collaborative items with it. Here are all the details surrounding Naruto's long-awaited arrival in Fortnite.
Naruto x Fortnite finally announced
According to ShiinaBR, the collab will arrive on November 16, and there are evidently more big collaborations planned for this year. Additionally, HYPEX is reporting that there will be a collaborative Creative hub. Fortnite has done big collaborations before, but it seems they are gearing up for something huge this time. There will be tons of items that will send V-Bucks sales through the roof.
That's not the end of the collaboration, though. There may also be a Naruto-themed boss arriving on the island, joining the Caretaker as the bosses on the Fortnite island. There could be items, potentially new Mythic items, coming in the collaboration as well. The terminology found in the files indicates there's a good chance of that happening as well.
This isn't unprecedented, either. For the Venom: Let There Be Carnage crossover, the Venom and Carnage mythic symbiote weapons were added. Mythic lightsabers were added for the Star Wars crossover. Avengers weapons, like Iron Man's Repulsors and Captain America's Shield, were added when they collaborated with the Avengers.
There are precedent, leaks and files in the game that make it highly likely that new Naruto weapons, like Kunai weapons, are coming. This collaboration that fans have been patiently waiting for seems to have been worth the wait. November 16 will be the ultimate judge of that, though.