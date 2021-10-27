Fortnite Naruto leak: Mythic Kunai weapons, Naruto NPC, Kakashi skin, and more

Fortnite recently received the v18.30 update. While it certainly added some new Fortnitemare elements to the game, the limelight was grabbed by the Naruto leaks that were revealed by data miners.

The popular animated character was teased to be featured as part of Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skin. Due to some reason, that didn't happen, and Naruto has been away ever since.

Recent leaks have reignited the spark, and gamers are eager to learn about all the necessary details pertaining to Naruto. This article will briefly discuss all the information that has been leaked so far.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Naruto's arrival to the island is confirmed

Fortnite leaks have shown that a new Creative Coin has been revealed that features Ramen. While it might be a long shot to confirm the arrival of Naruto, it is to be noticed that Ramen was his favorite dish.

Along with the Ramen Creative Coin, a scroll similar to Naruto's Sage Mode was also revealed. However, these two are just minor revelations, and the major ones are yet to be discussed.

Kunai weapons

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX UPCOMING MYTHIC EXPLOSIVE KUNAI STATS!- Recharge Cooldown: 4s

- Maximum Range: 300 meters

- Delay Between Shots: 1.5s

- Hold Duration: 0.15s UPCOMING MYTHIC EXPLOSIVE KUNAI STATS!- Recharge Cooldown: 4s

- Maximum Range: 300 meters

- Delay Between Shots: 1.5s

- Hold Duration: 0.15s https://t.co/OxRt0Dey9p

The speculation of the arrival of Naruto to Fortnite was coupled with the release of an explosive Kunai weapon.

Data miner Hypex recently confirmed the news regarding the arrival of this item. The explosive Kunai has a maximum range of 300 meters and has a hold duration of 0.15 seconds. Gamers will be required to wait 1.5 seconds to throw two consecutive Kunai weapons.

While players were eager to know about the damage statistics, it hasn't been revealed as of now.

Naruto NPC

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX "HeadbandK" (Naruto) is also set to be a Boss on the map with the Mythic Kunais (check previous tweet), no idea where or when tho. "HeadbandK" (Naruto) is also set to be a Boss on the map with the Mythic Kunais (check previous tweet), no idea where or when tho.

Even though players are more concerned about the Naruto skin, Hypex has confirmed that he is coming as an NPC boss in the game.

Naruto NPC will be armed with the Explosive Kunai weapons. However, the spawn location and the time of his addition are yet to be revealed.

Kakashi skin

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Now the Naruto ID has 2 tags, HeadbandK & HeadbandS.. Could it be Kakashi & Sasuke? 👀Also yes, Naruto collab IS happening. There's no way that Ramen & Ninja Scroll that got added today aren't his. Now the Naruto ID has 2 tags, HeadbandK & HeadbandS.. Could it be Kakashi & Sasuke? 👀Also yes, Naruto collab IS happening. There's no way that Ramen & Ninja Scroll that got added today aren't his. https://t.co/IClZ0ZZsOR

The leaked files consist of Naruto IDs that have two separate tags along with them. The tags HeadbandK and HeadbandS have raised significant speculation among gamers, and it is believed that these are for Kakashi and Sasuke, respectively.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If the speculation comes true, then it is certain that, along with Naruto, players will see Sasuke and Kakashi outfits in the Item Shop.

It is certain that Naruto is finally making an appearance in the game. The ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village was rumored to arrive, and the final bells have confirmed the news. It is only a matter of time before Naruto makes an appearance in Fortnite.

Edited by Shaheen Banu