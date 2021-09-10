Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Kunai Weapon: Everything we know so far

After an epic success, Fortnite's Season 7 will finally come to an end on September 12th. However, Season 8 will come on September 13th, and if everything data miners have leaked is true, loopers are set for yet another season full of excitement.

One of the key attractions of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is the Naruto collaboration, which was leaked during the Epic Games v. Apple lawsuit. Apparently, the collaboration was supposed to appear in the game around Season 5, but for unforeseen reasons, these plans could not materialize.

Now, three days before Season 8 makes its way into the game, the Fortnite community has received confirmation that the Naruto skin is in Season 8 from the CCO of Epic Games, Donald Mustard himself.

Donald Mustard confirmed to @qCandywing that Naruto will be in the next Battle Pass. We were told the same thing from that insider a few months ago and he also mentioned a Mythic Explosive Kunai item! pic.twitter.com/4RSBQlicV8 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 7, 2021

The Kunai weapon will arrive as a part of the Naruto set in Fortnite Season 8

The Naruto skin set will bring with it the Kunai weapon in the form of a mythic weapon. The Kunai weapon is a throwable knife, and is speculated to be a secondary weapon. The weapon is called the explosive Kunai weapon, so it is more likely that this weapon will be a grenade rather than a primary weapon.

Further details such as the damage the weapon can deal are yet to be revealed and could possibly be known only after the release of the weapon. Thankfully, players won't have to wait too long to learn more about the explosive Kunai weapon since Season 8 begins on September 13th, which is only three days away.

How Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is shaping up

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is set to be a very exciting season for loopers. A number of exciting details have been revealed so far, including the return of Kevin the Cube.

Here's what's *publicly* known about Season 8 so far:



- Naruto & Explosive Mythic Kunais

- Possible Pyramid & Cactus consumables

- "The Sideways" monsters for Halloween

- Cube's return for Halloween + as a skin

- Flying animals that drop loot when shot (Might be for Season 9) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 5, 2021

Season 8 will allegedly sport an Egyptian theme. This would be a logical next move since there is a supposed connection between pyramids and aliens. Furthermore, a loading screen has been leaked by data miner iFireMonkey which confirms this Egyptian setting.

Fans have loads of reasons to get hyped for Season 8 of Fortnite but as is customary they will have to be patient on launch day. Players can expect a downtime of about three to four hours for server maintenance, after which the new season will be available in the game.

