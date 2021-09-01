Fortnite leak confirms a new weapon incoming in Chapter 2 Season 8

Earlier today, a new loading screen from the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 was making rounds. While the community was busy correlating the sandy setting in the picture with next season's rumored Egyptian theme, many chanced upon what looked like a brand new weapon for Season 8.

Popular Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey posted a leak of the new loading screen for Chapter 2 - Season 8 of Fortnite.

While many in the community believe that this picture confirms Season 8's rumored Egyptian theme, others believe that this is a teaser for the Mad Max collaboration that is going to happen next season in Fortnite.

However, the bulky weapon in the hand of the central character in the picture is also raising some eyebrows. Fortnite introduced multiple new weapons in Chapter 2 - Season 7, which were all of alien design, keeping the theme of the season embedded in the newcomers.

oh no... i see a wild weapon... not this shit again.. — Bonboni4ka (@Bonboni4ka) August 31, 2021

The same might be happening here, and numerous discussions have resulted in a few interesting conclusions, which suggest a shotgun-looking assault rifle might be added to Fortnite next season. The charge shotgun/AR weapon leak came out a few days prior to the leak of the loading screen, and this might be the first look at the new shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8.

A new weapon was just tested for season 8

Stats are all TBD [ ill give you an update ]



The gun is looks just like the charge shotgun and its an AR for some reason but its set to go for a mythic boss or a normal npc after you duel them.#Fortnite #FortniteSeason7 #FortniteLeaks — Stinger | Fortnite leaks and news | (@StingerFN_) August 25, 2021

The same leaker had earlier posted that an arm cannon weapon is also coming to Fortnite, but there is no confirmed intel to back these claims at the moment.

Dataminers dig out possibility of Kunai weapon in Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass

Multiple leaks have suggested that, along with the Naruto collaboration, a unique Kunai weapon might be added to the Battle Pass of Fortnite Season 8.

A Naruto crossover: The Season 8 Battle Pass will reportedly feature some kind of Naruto crossover in terms of a Battle Pass skin and an explosive kunai weapon.#Fortnite — Collie Dokly Leaks, News&Concept (@CollieDokly) August 15, 2021

This weapon is a throwable knife and might bring a new mechanic to the game. While the Naruto crossover is almost confirmed, there is a lot to the upcoming season that is going to stir multiple fanbases at the same time.

