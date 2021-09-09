Naruto skin in Fortnite: Which other skins from the series can players expect?

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 coming to an end in a few days, gamers have started focussing more on the content of the upcoming season. Even though there are several aspects that are being added in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, most of the attention is for Naruto Uzumaki.

The hype around Naruto is justifiable. The anime is one of the most loved in the world and has millions of fans. Gamers are having a tough time containing their excitement.

"Naruto"



Everything leads toward him releasing next battle pass | #Fortnite



According to my source "Naruto" has full set



- Skin

- Pickaxe

- Wrap

- Not sure about the backbling



**everything can change**



Image from file DX-3519.pdf from Epic Games pic.twitter.com/9tICKkrvGW — LunakisLeaks - Fortnite Dataminer (@LunakisLeaks) September 6, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Which other skins to expect other than Naruto?

The anime series of Naruto Uzumaki features several characters who have their equal contribution in making it one of the most popular shows. It is anticipated that the addition of this popular anime to the game will increase its popularity among gamers.

The craze around Naruto skin confirms this speculation as gamers have been repeatedly asking questions regarding the collaboration and keeping track of the proceedings.

Recently, the Chief Creative Officer of Epic Games, Donald Mustard, confirmed that Naruto will be out as a Battle Pass skin. However, the statement was changed later on and fans were informed that Naruto won't feature as a Battle Pass skin, but would certainly be in the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

VERY IMPORTANT UPDATE:



Naruto will, contrary to earlier expectations, NOT be in the Season 8 Battle Pass but he will 100% come to Fortnite in S8, according to Donald Mustard.



According to @qCandywing, Donald said this was a "misunderstanding" and he said he'll not be a BP skin. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 7, 2021

Gamers are curious to know if any other skin from the series will be featured in the game or if it will be restricted to Naruto only. As of now, no major leaks have been revealed to confirm any news regarding the same.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 saw some Battle Pass skins getting another variant in the game. The anime has revealed that Naruto has several transformational forms. Therefore, the arrival of some of these Naruto forms remains a possibility even in the absence of major leaks.

Other major characters of the series include Sasuke Uchiha, Kakashi Hatake, Sakura Haruno, Hinata Hyuga and Jiraya to name a few. All these characters are extremely popular and adding a few of them to Fortnite will raise the oomph factor by several degrees.

Also Read

Epic has not officially revealed anything, nor have the data miners extracted any solid proof to support the claims. Everything is just mere speculation and gamers will be hoping that it comes true in the upcoming season.

Edited by Ashish Yadav