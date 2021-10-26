Fortnite leaks all but confirm the arrival of Naruto in Chapter 2 Season 8

Following the Fortnite 18.30 update, it can be said with near certainty that Naruto will be coming to the game soon. While most information in the past has been solely based on speculation and heressay, recent leaks have provided concrete evidence of the collaboration taking place this season.

Discovered by concept artist sharktoofs1 shortly after the update went live, a brand new Creative Coin featuring Ramen was added to the game. Although one can argue that this was done to add more options for Creative users, it's rather odd that the developers would choose this particular food item.

Additionally, a scroll similar to the one Naruto keeps at the back of the Sage outfit has been added to the game files as well. Suffice to say that two Creative items representing his lore being added in-game cannot be a coincidence. Furthermore, these two leaks seem to be just the tip of the Naruto iceberg.

Multiple Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks all but confirm that Naruto will get added to the game soon

While Ramen and the Scroll can be considered mere objects in Fortnite Creative mode, another major leak undoubtedly correlates to Naruto. Discovered by HYPEX, the alleged Naruto ID in the files has now got two tags associated with it.

Based on speculation, the tags - HeadbandK & HeadbandS, may be related to Kakashi & Sasuke skins, or could just be placeholders for something else. It's uncertain at this point.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Now the Naruto ID has 2 tags, HeadbandK & HeadbandS.. Could it be Kakashi & Sasuke? 👀Also yes, Naruto collab IS happening. There's no way that Ramen & Ninja Scroll that got added today aren't his. Now the Naruto ID has 2 tags, HeadbandK & HeadbandS.. Could it be Kakashi & Sasuke? 👀Also yes, Naruto collab IS happening. There's no way that Ramen & Ninja Scroll that got added today aren't his. https://t.co/IClZ0ZZsOR

Nevertheless, according to HYPEX, the above-mentioned Ramen and Scroll belong to none other than Naruto. While the collaboration may have been delayed, it is definitely coming.

To further back this claim, based on the files currently in-game, Naruto is also set to be a boss on the map. At the moment, however, it's unclear where on the island he could spawn.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX "HeadbandK" (Naruto) is also set to be a Boss on the map with the Mythic Kunais (check previous tweet), no idea where or when tho. "HeadbandK" (Naruto) is also set to be a Boss on the map with the Mythic Kunais (check previous tweet), no idea where or when tho.

The final piece of evidence confirming Naruto's arrival to the island soon is his Kunai. This Mythic Weapon has been confirmed for a while, but only now have its stats finally been revealed.

Based on the information at hand, the upcoming Explosive Kunai will have a range of up to 300 meters. It should explode upon impact and will also feature a recharge cooldown period of four seconds.

Sadly, although some stats are available, the main one being damage output has not yet been added to the files. Hopefully, they should be added in during the Fortnite v18.40 update. For now, all the leaks unearthed in this update point to the possibility of the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration happening soon.

However, without further information, providing an accurate timeline is difficult. While leakers are of the opinion that the cosmetics will arrive in the next update, things could be delayed ever further. Players will have to keep their fingers crossed and hope for the best.

