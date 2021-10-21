Fortnite Naruto skin release date finally gives fan hope

After months of anticipation, it seems like Fortnite players might finally get the Naruto skin in the game in Chapter 2 Season 8. A new leak from an anonymous source has surfaced that suggests Naruto is finally coming to Fortnite this season.

Naruto rumors were first heard back in Season 7 when a document from the Apple vs. Epic Games court battle was leaked. There were names of multiple upcoming Fortnite collaborations and Naruto was one of the big names that got the community extremely excited.

Anonymous leaker suggests Naruto x Fortnite collaboration coming soon with more leaks about Season 9 later this year

A Twitter user has posted a series of leaks from an anonymous source, replying to Hypex, another popular Fortnite leaker. Based on these leaks, Naruto is coming to Fortnite in Season 8 and will be launched in the game around November 4, 2021.

Multiple leakers have previously claimed that the Naruto skin will be added to the game in the Battle Pass or as part of an event. However, none of this came true even after Donald Mustard, Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, himself clarified that Naruto is going to be a part of Fortnite Season 8.

Finally, the new leak might be the best bet for players to believe that Fortnite will get this much awaited skin this season. The same leaker has also claimed that there will not be any event, but the map will go through some tremendous changes as the Cube Queen will sit atop a pyramid and direct the Sideways corruption across the island.

Hypex has also spoken about the pyramid POI and it seems like the Cube Town POI is in a transformative stage and will soon be converting itself into a pyramid. The Cube Queen might also start interacting with the players during this epic transformation which might see the Chapter 2 map completely change for good.

Season 8 definitely has a lot going on and with Naruto coming into Fortnite, players can also expect an explosive Kunai weapon to be added as it was previously leaked.

