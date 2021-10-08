Naruto in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Everything we know so far

Last season, there were several Fortnite leaks regarding the addition of Naruto to the game. The biggest one stated that Epic Games was working on acquiring the licensing to add Naruto to the battle pass for Chapter 2 Season 8. Well, that season has arrived and the big collaboration for the battle pass is Carnage, not Naruto.

Still, there's hope for a Naruto skin in Fortnite. It seems that he is in the game files and will more than likely make his way to Fortnite eventually. Here's everything we know so far about Naruto coming to Fortnite.

Naruto skin in Fortnite: Complete guide

Ultimately, Naruto has yet to be seen, and he's also not going to be the battle pass secret skin this season or fill Superman's role from last season. There's no "Coming Soon" skin on the battle pass and the secret skin's silhouette looks nothing like Naruto.

The secret skin is definitely not Naruto. Image via Epic Games

It's safe to say that he's not going to be a battle pass reward in Chapter 2 Season 8. However, it appears that the idea that he was coming to the battle pass may have been a misunderstanding.

Shiina 🎃 @ShiinaBR VERY IMPORTANT UPDATE:Naruto will, contrary to earlier expectations, NOT be in the Season 8 Battle Pass but he will 100% come to Fortnite in S8, according to Donald Mustard.According to @qCandywing , Donald said this was a "misunderstanding" and he said he'll not be a BP skin. VERY IMPORTANT UPDATE:Naruto will, contrary to earlier expectations, NOT be in the Season 8 Battle Pass but he will 100% come to Fortnite in S8, according to Donald Mustard.According to @qCandywing, Donald said this was a "misunderstanding" and he said he'll not be a BP skin.

This seems to indicate that the Item Shop will eventually house Naruto this season, but there's been a lot of information coming regarding the Naruto skin in Fortnite that has been contradictory.

First, he was a battle pass skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and then he was an Item Shop skin in Chapter 2 Season 8, so who knows what's next?

Additionally, if Epic Games planned to add Naruto to the battle pass, that means that they'd probably be a little bit hesitant towards slapping him in the Item Shop. Sure, it would be a best-seller, but Epic Games likely wants to use him to sell battle passes and get people playing more often to unlock the skin.

All of this more than likely points to a later battle pass having Naruto. The top skin is often the biggest reason why Fortnite players buy the battle pass. Most players this season didn't jump to buy the battle pass for Fabio Sparklemane, but rather for Carnage. Naruto would have the same effect, because he's definitely a more popular character overall.

Naruto is coming to the game. Epic Games wouldn't acquire the rights to a character of this caliber and not put them in the game. Some skins get scrapped, but not one like this. The Naruto skin in Fortnite is coming, it's just a matter of when and how, which is anybody's guess.

