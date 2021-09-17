How to unlock the Carnage skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is live and players have a lot of new content to explore. The new season brings a new Battle Pass that players can purchase and unlock tons of exclusive cosmetics, including a Carnage skin.

Carnage is available on the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass, in collaboration with Marvel. Loopers can acquire the super-villian outfit and add it to their collection.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 also sports a new alternate dimension called "Sideways Anomalies." Players can travel to these new areas on the map to fight Cubed Monsters.

A lot of stuff is going on with this new "Cubed" season that witnessed the return of Kevin the Cube in different avatars.

Grind out the Carnage skin from Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass

Carnage is available on the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass and it was launched the same day Epic Games launched the new season. It comes over a month early before the world premiere of Marvel's upcoming movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is produced by Sony.

Players can unlock the Carnage skin from the Battle Pass right away but they would need a ton of money to do so. Carnage is available in Tier 100 of the Battle Pass for Fortnite Season 8 and there is no other way to unlock the skin in the first week itself without purchasing all the tiers up to 100.

Therefore, most players will want to steadily grind out the skin by playing the game regularly. Loopers should keep track of the Legendary and Epic Quests that are released throughout the season. Completing these quests will make the grind for the Battle Pass easier and faster.

There are also 17 new NPCs in the game and players can complete tons of different quests from these NPCs to earn a load of XP.

There are other exclusive cosmetics to unlock from the Battle Pass as well and along with the most wanted Carnage skin, loopers can also unlock Carnage themed items like glider, spray and loading screen.

