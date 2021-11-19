Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks reveal upcoming Jordan collaboration

Brand new leaks for Fortnite Chapter 3 have recently been uncovered. Found within them is information regarding an upcoming collaboration. Based on images from the leaks, a Fortnite x Jordan crossover is apparently in development.
For now, the only concrete bit of evidence is pictures showcasing in-game assets with the Jordan logo. Nevertheless, based on the recent Balenciaga collaboration, the possibility of a collaboration with Jordan could indeed come true.
When will the Jordan collaboration take place in Fortnite Chapter 3?
According to dataminers, the Jordan collaboration might be the very first one for Fortnite Chapter 3. If this is the case, players can expect to see the collaboration happen sometime towards the end of December.
However, it may also be possible for the collaboration to occur early next year. These are the best guesses at the moment. Players will have to wait until more information becomes available to get a clearer picture.
What cosmetics/apparel could players expect from the collaboration?
Players can expect in-game skins bearing the Jordan logo to be added to the Item Shop. Additionally, other cosmetics like back blings and emotes may also be included as part of the collaboration.
Real-life apparel such as shoes and hoodies will also be cross-branded with the Fortnite and Jordan logo. Players will be able to purchase these items from select outlets.
Will there be an interactive Creative Hub with freebies to be won?
Based on the information from the current leaks, there will indeed be a Creative Hub. In addition to the Hub, interactive games will also be present. Props by the name of "Hoop with Minigame" and "Throwing Toy" were found within the game files.
Based on this information, it's safe to assume that a basketball court will be present in the Creative Map. Players will likely be able to complete challenges related to the same to win freebies in Fortnite Chapter 3.
Here's some early footage of what the minigame could look like:
Will there be another Icon Series skin added alongside the Fortnite x Jordan collaboration?
As of now, based on the leaks, no information is present regarding an Icon Series skin. Furthermore, Epic Games is bound to prioritize marketing exclusives from the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass.
Nevertheless, given that LeBron James was recently added to the game, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Epic Games partnered with another NBA player. With basketball being as popular as it is, players may possibly see another iconic legend in the game soon.
Q. Would a Jordan collaboration be on the same hype level as LeBron James?
Tough question.
Maybe.