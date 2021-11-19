Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks reveal upcoming Jordan collaboration

Brand new leaks for Fortnite Chapter 3 have recently been uncovered. Found within them is information regarding an upcoming collaboration. Based on images from the leaks, a Fortnite x Jordan crossover is apparently in development.

For now, the only concrete bit of evidence is pictures showcasing in-game assets with the Jordan logo. Nevertheless, based on the recent Balenciaga collaboration, the possibility of a collaboration with Jordan could indeed come true.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Another Image VIA 0x106E46E8 shows the back side, which does confirm the Haste codename involves Jordans in some way. Another Image VIA 0x106E46E8 shows the back side, which does confirm the Haste codename involves Jordans in some way. https://t.co/X1ESntwA9r

When will the Jordan collaboration take place in Fortnite Chapter 3?

According to dataminers, the Jordan collaboration might be the very first one for Fortnite Chapter 3. If this is the case, players can expect to see the collaboration happen sometime towards the end of December.

However, it may also be possible for the collaboration to occur early next year. These are the best guesses at the moment. Players will have to wait until more information becomes available to get a clearer picture.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



It's related to Creative and involves some kind of Basketball mechanics. It has lots of creative props that are currently encrypted.



I DON'T THINK(!) THIS IS TOMORROW'S COLLAB



(via @iFireMonkey) There will be some sort of Jordan collaboration in the coming weeks.It's related to Creative and involves some kind of Basketball mechanics. It has lots of creative props that are currently encrypted.I DON'T THINK(!) THIS IS TOMORROW'S COLLAB(via @0x106E46E8 There will be some sort of Jordan collaboration in the coming weeks.It's related to Creative and involves some kind of Basketball mechanics. It has lots of creative props that are currently encrypted.I DON'T THINK(!) THIS IS TOMORROW'S COLLAB(via @0x106E46E8 & @iFireMonkey) https://t.co/VDCdzmE7AC

What cosmetics/apparel could players expect from the collaboration?

Players can expect in-game skins bearing the Jordan logo to be added to the Item Shop. Additionally, other cosmetics like back blings and emotes may also be included as part of the collaboration.

Real-life apparel such as shoes and hoodies will also be cross-branded with the Fortnite and Jordan logo. Players will be able to purchase these items from select outlets.

Will there be an interactive Creative Hub with freebies to be won?

Based on the information from the current leaks, there will indeed be a Creative Hub. In addition to the Hub, interactive games will also be present. Props by the name of "Hoop with Minigame" and "Throwing Toy" were found within the game files.

𝗙𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗹𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗲 @SouthieFromSTW1 Welp well

Uh seems like we getting some collab vibes soooo

Prop shoes from Balenciaga hub been changed to Jordan shoes

The codename is Haste.

There's a gallery which is encrypted called Haste Gallery

It has a hoop, a ball, and a net, some random terrain pieces too Welp wellUh seems like we getting some collab vibes sooooProp shoes from Balenciaga hub been changed to Jordan shoes The codename is Haste.There's a gallery which is encrypted called Haste GalleryIt has a hoop, a ball, and a net, some random terrain pieces too https://t.co/xBvpbPl5Zr

Based on this information, it's safe to assume that a basketball court will be present in the Creative Map. Players will likely be able to complete challenges related to the same to win freebies in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Here's some early footage of what the minigame could look like:

‏󠿿 @0x106E46E8 here's some kinda bad gameplay of the throwing toy spawner in-game!



(reuploaded to remove something i don't want to show)



credit me if used here's some kinda bad gameplay of the throwing toy spawner in-game!(reuploaded to remove something i don't want to show)credit me if used https://t.co/wtWnAHHifc

Will there be another Icon Series skin added alongside the Fortnite x Jordan collaboration?

As of now, based on the leaks, no information is present regarding an Icon Series skin. Furthermore, Epic Games is bound to prioritize marketing exclusives from the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass.

Nevertheless, given that LeBron James was recently added to the game, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Epic Games partnered with another NBA player. With basketball being as popular as it is, players may possibly see another iconic legend in the game soon.

Edited by Atul S

