Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Top 5 landing spots with the most chests and weapons

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has introduced a brand new map, and players are still figuring out the best landing spots. Surviving the initial minutes in a game is as valuable as getting good loot.

Here are five landing spots that not only offer great loot to players, but are also not heavily contested.

Best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

1) Pawntoon

The Pawntoon POI has returned to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1, and players should always try to land here because it contains guaranteed supply drops.

Players can search for the Pawntoon boat from the Battle Bus before landing because it spawns on shores at random locations. However, this is worth the effort as they can stack exceptionally good loot including weapons, peppers, and slurp barrels, among other things.

2) Butter Barn

The Butter Barn landmark is not very popular among players, which is certainly surprising. From metal and ammo crates to chests and the Mancake NPC, the POI is full of valuable loot and materials.

Across the street, there's also a vending machine and a car spawn. All in all, players won't regret landing at this landmark in Arena mode or public matches.

3) Crackshot's Cabin

An updated version of Crackshot's Cabin has returned to Fortnite with Chapter 3 Season 1. Players can find three chests around the Christmas Tree and two more chests spawn on the floor above.

Near Crackshot's Cabin, loopers can also visit Lt. John Llama NPC and there's a guaranteed Llama spawn as well.

4) Seven Outposts

The Seven Outposts are guarded by Seven Sentry, and players can use these guards to open the vaults. A fallen guard can be used to open the lock for the vault.

The vaults contain three IO chests that always drop great loot. Near the outposts, players will also find rifts that help in quick rotations.

5) The Joneses

The Joneses is the biggest POI included in this list, primarily because they are severely underrated. The Bunker Jones NPC gives a guaranteed Striker Pump Shotgun, which is arguably the best shotgun in Fortnite at the moment.

There's a possibility that the shotguns will receive some buffs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and the Joneses POI might gain the attention of players then.

The POI has ammo boxes, a reboot van, a vending machine, and chests. There are many buildings and the lack of competition can always assist players in getting the best items available.

The locations mentioned above are brilliant for solos as well as duos (if planned properly). They offer the best loot and aren't too crowded, which is exactly what most Fortnite players look forward to.

