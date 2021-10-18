Why Fortnite random squads in Chapter 2 Season 8 is a ghastly experience

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has arrived with a ton of new content in terms of map changes and spooky skins. However, players cannot enjoy these changes because the game is still running on old skill-based matchmaking mechanics (SBMM).

Due to the unfair SBMM in the current season, most players are unable to play in squads. While some get matched with extremely sweaty tryhards, others are matched with casual players who hardly care about winning.

Relying on the skill-based matchmaking system in Fortnite has become a nightmare for players. The article below talks more about this issue and explains what Fortnite can do to improve the situation.

Fortnite random squads are either too casual or too sweaty

It is worth noting that the initial days of any season in Fortnite are often termed extremely sweaty, and Chapter 2 Season 8 has turned out to be a disappointment as well.

Arena points reset after two weeks, owing to which sweaty players from Arena preferred to dominate others in public lobbies.

Gigis_lab @gigis_lab

#Fortnite True also it got harder in the lastest update True also it got harder in the lastest update

#Fortnite https://t.co/MgYN4b1g7h

Also, it seems like SBMM in Fortnite resets every season, which drastically affects the process. After getting a single win, casual players are often matched with professional players with equal wins.

The Fortnite community has been requesting Epic Games to change the basis on which players are matched with each other. However, the issue is still persistent, and even public lobbies are turning out to be sweatier than ever.

Some players have also complained that they are matched with players way below their skill set in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Instead of playing fairly, the random teammates just jump on different locations and do not put any effort towards winning.

Lastly, many experienced players play with their friends who are relatively new to Fortnite to stomp on others. Fortnite places the entire squad in low-level lobbies even if a single player is a newbie, and this is the perfect opportunity for sweaty players to dominate others.

debladee @deblxdee I miss old, simpler times of Fortnite... Now it's a sweaty mess, you either have to be ahead of the meta, be a genius of piece control, god aim etc. I feel like the skill-gap that Fortnite creates should be somehow decreased, because first stage of FNCS shouldn't be this stacked I miss old, simpler times of Fortnite... Now it's a sweaty mess, you either have to be ahead of the meta, be a genius of piece control, god aim etc. I feel like the skill-gap that Fortnite creates should be somehow decreased, because first stage of FNCS shouldn't be this stacked

All of these factors indicate that SBMM in Fortnite requires several amendments.

How can Fortnite improve its skill-based matchmaking system?

Surprisingly, some players have claimed that the SBMM in Fortnite is not even based on skill. When players reach a certain threshold, their lobbies are simply created on a platform basis.

🎃Kyle The Halloween Fanatic👻 @MultimediaOtaku Build efficiency should be a factor in #Fortnite 's SBMM. I can't build, don't have the concentration or capablity under pressure yet because of the amount of wins and kills I get, I have to fight scrim sweat lords. If @EpicGames isn't gonna take out SBMM, at least try to tweak it Build efficiency should be a factor in #Fortnite's SBMM. I can't build, don't have the concentration or capablity under pressure yet because of the amount of wins and kills I get, I have to fight scrim sweat lords. If @EpicGames isn't gonna take out SBMM, at least try to tweak it

All Fortnite lobbies are majorly filled with PC players, and then console players are randomly added to them. From the looks of it, gameplay aspects such as K/D ratio do not make a difference in this regard.

cнarlιe ツ @chxrliehollow Being forced to use cross platform on Fortnite is pissing me off, because I keep coming across sweaty PC players in all my games and it’s beyond annoying. Epic have truly ruined, what was once a really good battle royale game. Being forced to use cross platform on Fortnite is pissing me off, because I keep coming across sweaty PC players in all my games and it’s beyond annoying. Epic have truly ruined, what was once a really good battle royale game.

The video embedded below explains how SBMM in Fortnite works in Season 8:

Long story short, Fortnite must improve its skill-based matchmaking system by actually making it "skill-based". Stats such as K/D and build efficiency should matter when players are matched randomly, and cross-platform lobbies should be balanced as well.

