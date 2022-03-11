Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass: 4 new skins to expect

With the Fortnite v20.00 update now being added to the staging servers, it seems like the developers are ready for Chapter 3 Season 2. The new season will bring with it a ton of new content and a shiny new Battle Pass, featuring new skins and cosmetics. While it's currently unclear what the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass theme will be, leaks have suggested that the upcoming Season might be Star Wars themed. If the leaks turn out to be true, then players might witness several unique cosmetic items and skins from the Star Wars universe arriving in the upcoming Battle Pass. So, here are 4 new skins to expect in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass.

4 skins that might arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass

1) C3PO

C3PO is a droid that is built for etiquette and protocol and is a constant companion to R2-D2. This humanoid could possibly arrive in Fortnite with next season's Battle Pass and might even bring its companion, the R2-D2, along as a Backbling. While we have gotten a fair few Star Wars skins in the past, a C3PO skin would certainly be quite cool and a great addition to the game.

Shiina



This LEGO thing is part of the "Star Wars AT-AT Ultimate Collector's Series" set..



Donald has been dropping a lot of Star Wars hints since November, don't you think? Donald Mustard posted this picture on Instagram a few hours ago!This LEGO thing is part of the "Star Wars AT-AT Ultimate Collector's Series" set..Donald has been dropping a lot of Star Wars hints since November, don't you think? Donald Mustard posted this picture on Instagram a few hours ago!This LEGO thing is part of the "Star Wars AT-AT Ultimate Collector's Series" set.. 👀Donald has been dropping a lot of Star Wars hints since November, don't you think? 😶 https://t.co/JfmR2X8CBO

2) Darth Vader

Darth Vader is possibly one of the most famous Star Wars characters and it won't be a surprise if Epic Games decides to bring him in as a top-tier Battle Pass skin in Chapter 3 Season 2. A major character in the universe, his intimidating all-black attire would definitely make for a pretty awesome skin. With the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series officially releasing in 2022, the arrival of Darth Vader will be strangely poetic and imminent.

3) Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Star Wars themed season wouldn't be complete without the Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi himself. With a brand new series now slated to release on Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobi might very well be the secret Battle Pass skin for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite Leaks & News

The new series will drop exactly 60 days after the start of the new season, which aligns perfectly with Epic's schedule of releasing secret Battle Pass skins. Obi-Wan Kenobi might even arrive with his Mythic lightsaber, which, to say the least, will be pretty amazing.

4) New Stormtrooper skin

The Stormtrooper skin was originally introduced to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 as part of the Original Trilogy Set. However, an updated version of the Stormtrooper from recent movies hasn't been released in the game yet, making their arrival in the game quite possible.

Leakers have already hinted that a Stormtrooper skin is in the game files, so Epic might show off a brand new version of the skin next season.

