Will LAN Fortnite tournaments ever return? 

The pandemic saw a drastic change in human behavior. In a bid to safeguard everyone, Epic Games canceled the Fortnite World Cup and all other in-person LAN tournaments until Q2 2022.

Fortnite LAN tournaments are packed with high drama and high stakes. However, with the pandemic nearly raging on for two years now, many players are wondering whether LAN tournaments will ever return or not.

Epic is not going to host any Fortnite LAN tournaments until 2nd quarter of 2022

Last year, Epic Games sent emails to several pro players announcing the cancelation of all in-person LAN events until Q2 2022. Elite Esports player/manager Connoreo even shared a message the team received from the developers, to which Connoreo tweeted,

“They stated they do not plan to allow in-person events until Q2 2022. We do not completely agree with Epic Games… however we do respect Epic Games and their consideration to keeping everyone safe.”

Connor 🇺🇦 @Connoreo_ BREAKING: Epic not hosting or allowing ANY in-person LAN events until Q2 2022 BREAKING: Epic not hosting or allowing ANY in-person LAN events until Q2 2022 https://t.co/2k7kelEMq3

With the current world situation now relatively under control, Fortnite LAN tournaments and in-person events will surely make a return in one form or the other.

Epic Games might want to have certain safety regulations and practices in place for all attendees. Pro players might have their own safety bubble during the tournament's entirety.

However, Epic Games announced their competitive plans for the ongoing year, and there was no mention of a World Cup. If things get better, there's still a chance of a LAN event happening this year. But don't expect anything until the 2nd quarter of this year.

A LAN event like this is something I think is really missing from the competitive side of the game. Let's hope it will be possible next year! As 2022 slowly approaches, I hope that circumstances make it possible for there to finally be another Fortnite World Cup!A LAN event like this is something I think is really missing from the competitive side of the game. Let's hope it will be possible next year! As 2022 slowly approaches, I hope that circumstances make it possible for there to finally be another Fortnite World Cup! 🔥A LAN event like this is something I think is really missing from the competitive side of the game. Let's hope it will be possible next year! https://t.co/3lHCeBXIqq

The last edition of the World Cup happened in 2019, and Bugha reigned supreme, taking home a whopping $3,000,000 as a reward. Not only that, Bugha is currently the only Fortnite world champion as there's still to be another World Cup. The first and last World Cup took place in 2019, and the pandemic canceled or postponed everything.

Epic Games still has to come up with more information or details about whether another World Cup will occur this year. The developers might be accessing the situation and the risks involved with planning a large in-person event.

