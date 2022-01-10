Will there be a Fortnite World cup in 2022?

Fortnite fans are eager to know whether Epic Games will hold an in-person World Cup, similar to the one held in 2019. Many in the community think that 2022 might be the year when the high adrenaline drama of a LAN event will make a comeback in Fortnite.

Ever since the wrath of the pandemic spread in the beginning of 2020, all LAN events had to be canceled. This was the same for all esports including, CS:GO, Call of Duty League, and more. 2021 also proved the same and esports around the world suffered an 'online curse' during competitions. Things began to look better during the 2021 Q4 and LAN competitions made a comeback after a long while.

While Epic Games has not exclusively announced any intel on when the next World Cup will be held, there is reason to believe it might take place in the Q2 of 2022.

LAN event cancelation leaks Epic Games plans for an in-person Fortnite event in 2022

Epic Games has not announced anything related to the next Fortnite World Cup, but that will not keep the community from guessing the possibility of the event in the near future. Bugha reigned supreme in the last edition of the World Cup, where he won $3,000,000.

On June 1, 2021, Iowa Esports announced via Twitter that a regional tournament that the organization was holding had to be canceled because Epic Games did not permit it. In the press release, the organizers mentioned that Epic Games does not plan to hold any in-person event before Q2 of 2022.

"They [Epic Games] do not plan to allow in-person events until Q2 2022, or when the global impact from COVID-19 has diminished."

This is the only hope that the Fortnite community has, going into the first month of 2022. With the Omnicorn variant of COVID-19 raging havoc around the planet once again, there is very little hope for any such massive LAN event to take place in April this year.

Epic Games has also announced its competitive plans for this year and there is no mention of a World Cup. There is no intel if Epic Games has planned another World Cup in the near future but the community can expect it to happen sometime in the future simply based on the success of the first one.

