Fortnite World Cup 2022 (LAN): Start date and time, venue, and more

Epic is all set to host the Fortnite World Cup for the year 2022. In a recent tweet, the creators announced FNCS Invitational 2022, and that it will be held at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. The event will take place from November 12-13, 2022.

This year, Epic is returning with an in-person competition for the first time since 2019. Players will be competing for a prize pool of $1 million. It is speculated that the event will be covered by the Danish esports entertainment company BLAST.

FNCS 2022 will be the first in-person Fortnite event after COVID-19

FORTNITE RETURNS TO COMPETING IN-PERSON!

The FNCS Invitational 2022

Raleigh, North Carolina, USA

November 12-13

Raleigh Convention Center

For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Epic will be hosting the world cup in-person. The company maintains that the health of the players is of the uttermost concern, and it will strictly adhere to the government policy regarding COVID-19 during the event.

Epic has also warned that the event may get rescheduled in case of any drastic changes in the public health situation or any other recommendations made by the regional law governing the venue.

Eligibility criteria for FNCS 2022

The qualifying stage of the Fortnite World Cup is open to all players, but they must meet the following criteria:

Player must be atleast 13 year old.

In case a player is under 18, and wants to participate, the player needs a consent form from either the parent or the legal gurdian.

Player must have no violation, and should be on good terms with Epic Games.

Player's account level should be atleast at level 15.

The players who will proceed to the finals need to activate the two factor authentication for their Epic account.

Any player, be it on mobile, PC, or a gaming console, will be able to take part in the Qualifiers.

How do the stages work?

There will be 10 weekly Qualifier events, and only the top 100 Solos and top 50 Duos players will proceed to the Fortnite World Cup finals. Players will be split into five separate regions, depending on which region they play in.

Stage 1

The competition will tee-off with the Arena mode, where players will have to earn the most points they can to reach the top and qualify for the Open tournament.

Stage 2

Players who qualify in the Arena mode will be able to compete in the Fortnite Open tournament. They will have three hours and up to 10 matches to try and score the maximum points they can. A certain number of top players will then move on to the Open finals.

Stage 3

Top players from every region will play for three hours and up to 10 matches to score as many points as they can. Once the time is up, Epic will determine who will qualify for the pool prize.

Since it is the first in-person event after the pandemic, it will definitely be a sight to behold. Everybody is excited that Epic is returning to the format. Top players will soon start polishing and honing their skills and it will be exciting to see who will take home the coveted Fortnite World Cup.

